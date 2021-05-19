Hub71 recruits 16 new start-ups as part of latest cohort

Set up in March 2019, Hub71 is based within Abu Dhabi Global Market, the emirate's financial free zone. Courtesy Hub71

Abu Dhabi-based global tech ecosystem Hub71 said it selected 16 start-ups from 11 countries, representing seven different sectors, to join its incentive programme during the first quarter of this year.

The companies include UAE-based clean technology start-up Fortyguard, Israeli health technology company Dawsat, Indian AI start-up Gleac, British space technology company SpaceChain and Saudi software developer UnitX.

Selected companies have collectively raised over Dh274 million ($75m) in funding from investors such as Goldman Sachs, Saudi Aramco Entrepreneurship Centre, Y Combinator, Draper Associates, 500 Startups, Plug and Play and Techstars.

“Our first cohort of 2021 builds on our momentum and is a clear reflection of our emphasis on attracting and admitting the most promising start-ups from around the world to our dynamic community,” Ibrahim Ajami, interim chief executive of Hub71 and head of ventures and growth at Mubadala Investment Company, said.

“As our community evolves, we are preparing to launch our new generation of incentives that give founders more flexibility and choice to ensure we can meet their needs at any stage.”

Every quarter, Hub71 selects a number of start-ups that meet its criteria to join its incentive programme. The initiative offers 100 per cent free housing, office space and health insurance for two years for seed companies and 50 per cent subsidies for three years for emerging companies, equating up to Dh3m in benefits per start-up.

In the latest cohort, Hub71 backed start-ups from new markets such as India, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Mauritius and South Africa. The group includes companies developing disruptive technologies such as the first blockchain satellite constellation and the world’s first artificial intelligence and machine learning-based ideation recommendation and sourcing platform for event management.

Hub71 is also working to improve market access for its start-ups and increase funding opportunities by cementing relations with its corporate partners and funds, Mr Ajami said.

“This cohort will gain considerable opportunities to penetrate a growing market that is committed to embedding technology and innovation as part of its sustainable growth,” he added.

More than 15 local, regional and international venture capital funds are based at Hub71 with assets under management worth more than $1.72 billion.

Founded by the Abu Dhabi government, Mubadala Investment Company, Abu Dhabi Global Market, Microsoft and SoftBank, Hub71 is a flagship initiative of the Dh50bn Ghadan 21 economic stimulus programme.

It has positioned the UAE capital as an innovation hub and has attracted start-ups in sectors that are crucial to its growth, such as agricultural technology, health care and renewable energy.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Nick's journey in numbers Countries so far: 85 Flights: 149 Steps: 3.78 million Calories: 220,000 Floors climbed: 2,000 Donations: GPB37,300 Prostate checks: 5 Blisters: 15 Bumps on the head: 2 Dog bites: 1

The stats Ship name: MSC Bellissima Ship class: Meraviglia Class Delivery date: February 27, 2019 Gross tonnage: 171,598 GT Passenger capacity: 5,686 Crew members: 1,536 Number of cabins: 2,217 Length: 315.3 metres Maximum speed: 22.7 knots (42kph)

What drives subscription retailing? Once the domain of newspaper home deliveries, subscription model retailing has combined with e-commerce to permeate myriad products and services. The concept has grown tremendously around the world and is forecast to thrive further, according to UnivDatos Market Insights’ report on recent and predicted trends in the sector. The global subscription e-commerce market was valued at $13.2 billion (Dh48.5bn) in 2018. It is forecast to touch $478.2bn in 2025, and include the entertainment, fitness, food, cosmetics, baby care and fashion sectors. The report says subscription-based services currently constitute “a small trend within e-commerce”. The US hosts almost 70 per cent of recurring plan firms, including leaders Dollar Shave Club, Hello Fresh and Netflix. Walmart and Sephora are among longer established retailers entering the space. UnivDatos cites younger and affluent urbanites as prime subscription targets, with women currently the largest share of end-users. That’s expected to remain unchanged until 2025, when women will represent a $246.6bn market share, owing to increasing numbers of start-ups targeting women. Personal care and beauty occupy the largest chunk of the worldwide subscription e-commerce market, with changing lifestyles, work schedules, customisation and convenience among the chief future drivers.

The Florida Project Director: Sean Baker Starring: Bria Vinaite, Brooklynn Prince, Willem Dafoe Four stars

What is a robo-adviser? Robo-advisers use an online sign-up process to gauge an investor’s risk tolerance by feeding information such as their age, income, saving goals and investment history into an algorithm, which then assigns them an investment portfolio, ranging from more conservative to higher risk ones. These portfolios are made up of exchange traded funds (ETFs) with exposure to indices such as US and global equities, fixed-income products like bonds, though exposure to real estate, commodity ETFs or gold is also possible. Investing in ETFs allows robo-advisers to offer fees far lower than traditional investments, such as actively managed mutual funds bought through a bank or broker. Investors can buy ETFs directly via a brokerage, but with robo-advisers they benefit from investment portfolios matched to their risk tolerance as well as being user friendly. Many robo-advisers charge what are called wrap fees, meaning there are no additional fees such as subscription or withdrawal fees, success fees or fees for rebalancing.

Brief scoreline: Manchester United 1 Mata 11' Chelsea 1 Alonso 43'

