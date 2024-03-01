Elon Musk sues ChatGPT maker OpenAI and CEO Sam Altman for abandoning non-profit mission

Elon Musk has sued OpenAI and its chief executive Sam Altman over the ChatGPT maker's "stark betrayal" of its founding principles of being a non-profit organisation.

The lawsuit, filed in the Superior Court of California, alleges that OpenAI has pursued profit, with Microsoft, the world's most valuable company that is the biggest backer of OpenAI, benefitting the most.

OpenAI took off last year, and its rise caused the shift, the case alleges. Mr Musk was an early backer of OpenAI. Microsoft was reported to have invested $10 billion in California-based OpenAI last year.

"These events of 2023 constitute flagrant breaches of the founding agreement, which defendants have essentially turned on its head. To this day, OpenAI, Inc’s website continues to profess that its charter is to ensure that AGI [artificial general intelligence] 'benefits all of humanity'," the lawsuit said.

"In reality, however, OpenAI, Inc has been transformed into a closed-source de facto subsidiary of the largest technology company in the world: Microsoft. Under its new board, it is not just developing but is actually refining an AGI to maximise profits for Microsoft, rather than for the benefit of humanity."

