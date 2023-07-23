Twitter logo to change imminently, says Elon Musk

Microblogging platform Twitter will soon change its logo, its owner Elon Musk has said, marking the latest in a series of changes since his $44 billion acquisition of the company in October.

“If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we'll make go live worldwide tomorrow,” the billionaire said in a tweet in the early hours of Sunday.

“And soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds,” he added.

Like this but X pic.twitter.com/PRLMMA2lYl — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023

Mr Musk did not provide more details.

In April, Twitter was merged with Mr Musk’s firm X Corp. In the past, he has indicated that acquiring Twitter would be an “accelerant” for creating X, an “everything app”. He said he intended to make X similar to WeChat, China's most popular messaging service.

First released in 2011, WeChat is a super-app owned by Shenzhen-headquartered technology company Tencent Holdings. It is an instant messaging and payment app that is used by more than 1 billion people.

Mr Musk's time at the helm of Twitter has been tumultuous.

He has fired more than half of the company's employees and shut down units and offices around the world, raising concerns that there may not be enough people to carry out oversight roles in vital areas of its operations.

Mr Musk also cut thousands of jobs, saying that the company was losing $4 million a day and advertisers were fleeing the microblogging platform.

Twitter is roughly breaking even and would become cash-flow positive in the coming quarters as advertisers return, he told the BBC in April.

The latest change to Twitter's logo comes as the billionaire has been on a mission to revamp every aspect of the company, from technical features to consumer policies.

Earlier this month, he announced that Twitter would be temporarily limiting the number of tweets people can read in a day.

The limits are 10,000 posts per day for verified users, 1,000 posts per day for unverified users and 500 posts per day for new unverified users, Mr Musk said at the time.