Twitter down: Tweets disappear and timelines fail to load around the world

Twitter timelines failed to load on Wednesday afternoon as downdetector.com reported a spike in problems with the social media platform. Users were only able to see a "Welcome to Twitter" message on their timelines as posts were inaccessible.

Users could still post tweets but were unable to see them. Instead, they could only see a loading spinning circle.

Downdetecter, a site that tracks technical cuts to apps, showed a spike in users reporting issues on Twitter at around 2pm UAE time, with more than 3,000 reports in the span of a few minutes. The issue seemed to be effecting users globally.