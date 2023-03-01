Twitter down: Tweets disappear and timelines fail to load around the world

Spike in reports of problems with social media platform on Wednesday

Twitter users globally were not able to post or see timelines on Wednesday afternoon. Reuters
David Tusing
Mar 01, 2023
Twitter timelines failed to load on Wednesday afternoon as downdetector.com reported a spike in problems with the social media platform. Users were only able to see a "Welcome to Twitter" message on their timelines as posts were inaccessible.

Users could still post tweets but were unable to see them. Instead, they could only see a loading spinning circle.

Downdetecter, a site that tracks technical cuts to apps, showed a spike in users reporting issues on Twitter at around 2pm UAE time, with more than 3,000 reports in the span of a few minutes. The issue seemed to be effecting users globally.

Updated: March 01, 2023, 11:57 AM
