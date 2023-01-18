Apple reveals MacBook Pros with most powerful M2 chips yet

Technology company Apple has introduced new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros, featuring the latest M2 Pro and M2 Max chips — the most powerful of the company's processors yet.

The new MacBook Pro is up to six times faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Pro, the company said.

Introduced in 2006, the MacBook Pro is the high-end series of the Mac notebook computers.

“MacBook Pro with Apple silicon has been a game-changer, empowering pros to push the limits of their workflows while on the go and do things they never thought possible on a laptop,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing.

“Today the MacBook Pro gets even better. With faster performance, enhanced connectivity and the longest battery life ever in a Mac … there is simply nothing else like it.”

The M2 Pro and M2 Max chips were launched on Tuesday.

It comes come after the company’s chief financial officer Luca Maestri warned in October that Mac sales could drop on a yearly basis in the December quarter. The company is expected to announce its last quarter earnings on February 2.

This month, Apple's market value fell below $2 trillion for the first time since March 2021 as inflation and global supply issues persist amid mounting concerns of a slowing global economy.

The shares of Apple, the world's largest company by market value, rose by about 0.84 per cent on Tuesday to $135.90, giving the company a market value of nearly $2.15 trillion.

Apple's market value briefly surpassed $3 trillion last January.

In October, Apple reported a flat fourth-quarter net profit for the 2022 fiscal year despite record revenue in the July-September period. The company’s net profit in the period ending on September 24 came in at more than $20.7 billion.

With the introduction of new chips, MacBook Pro will tackle demanding tasks, such as effects rendering — which is up to six times faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Pro — and colour grading — which is up to two times faster — the company said.

Building on the power efficiency of Apple’s own silicon, battery life on MacBook Pro is now up to 22 hours — the longest battery life of a Mac, the company added.

Prices and availability

Customers can order the new MacBook Pros from Tuesday.

The new 14-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro starts at Dh8,499 ($2,314), and the 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro starts at Dh10,599.

The company also unveiled the new Mac mini with M2 and the latest M2 Pro chip. Mac mini is a small desktop computer that is sold without a screen, keyboard or mouse.

The M2 Pro chip delivers pro-level performance to Mac mini for the first time, enabling users to run high-performance workflows that were previously not possible in such a compact design.

“With incredible capabilities and a wide array of connectivity in its compact design, Mac mini is used in so many places, in so many different ways,” Mr Joswiak said.

“Bringing even more performance and a lower starting price, Mac mini with M2 is a tremendous value. And for users who need powerful pro performance, Mac mini with M2 Pro is unlike any other desktop in its class.”

The new Mac mini with M2 and M2 Pro chips is also available to order from Tuesday.

Mac mini with M2 starts at Dh2,499, while Mac mini with M2 Pro starts at Dh5,499.