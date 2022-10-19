Apple unveils new-look iPad Pro with M2 chip

Apple announced on Tuesday that it has launched a completely redesigned iPad and upgraded iPad Pro as part of its new-look tablet line-up.

The new product line reflects Apple's aim of allowing the devices to support productive activities such as producing high-resolution videos and school projects, while also being strong enough to play a graphics-heavy video game.

As part of the announcement, the company also launched a less expensive version of Apple TV that features 4K video support.

Tuesday's announcement gives Apple a head start before the busy holiday season kicks off in the US.

The new iPad will go on sale on October 26 with a starting price of $449 (Dh1,849). The iPad Pro, scheduled to be available the same day, will start at $799 (Dh3,299).

Here is what you need to know about the newest product line-up.

A redesigned iPad

A look at the new Apple iPad with the Magic Keyboard. Photo: Apple

The latest iPad no longer features the home button at the bottom of the screen.

Its front-facing camera is located on the landscape edge of the device, so users recording videos will always look directly at the camera. It also features a 12 megapixel back camera and 4K video.

The iPad features a 10.9-inch display with a USBC-port that replaces the Lightning port.

Apple is also offering a new Magic Keyboard with a click-anywhere trackpad designed for the new iPad.

The iPad has both 64GB and 256GB configurations and is available in blue, pink, yellow and silver.

Apple iPad Pro

A look at the iPad Pro 2022. Photo: Apple

The biggest upgrade that the iPad Pro received is the m2 chip, which is used in Apple Macbooks. Apple says the latest iPad model is up to 15 per cent faster than the 2021 version.

The newest iPad features a revamped Apple Pencil hover experience, which can now be detected up to 12 millimetres above the screen's display, which will reportedly allow users to sketch with greater precision.

The company says the iPad Pro also supports the fastest Wi-Fi connections, so users can take their heavy workloads with them anywhere without experiencing any lag.

Apple is offering two sizes for the iPad Pro: an 11-inch device and a 12.9-inch model.

Apple 4K TV

The Apple 4K TV features an A15 Bionic Chip. Photo: Apple

Apple's 4K TV features an A15 Bionic Chip that delivers a faster performance.

The television is available in two models: a Wi-Fi-only model with 64GB of storage and a Wi-Fi Ethernet model that offers twice the amount of storage and allows for a wired internet connection.

The streaming box also supports HDR10+, which is designed to deliver a crisper picture.

The Apple TV 4K starts at $129 (Dh529) and can be ordered from Tuesday. It is scheduled to hit shelves on November 4.