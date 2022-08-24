Apple to launch new iPhones and smartwatch on September 7

Apple is expected to roll out its latest iPhone 14 series smartphones and Apple Watch at a product launch event on September 7.

The online event, with a tagline “Far out”, will be live-streamed on the company's website and other platforms from its headquarters in Cupertino, California.

Apple’s press invitation depicts the company’s logo with the backdrop of different lights.

The company has held virtual pre-recorded launch events since the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak in 2020.

It is also inviting some people, including select media, to watch the launch at Cupertino.

Apple usually unveils the latest iPhones and smartwatches in the first half of September every year. However, the company does not officially disclose the details of the products that it is expected to launch.

The National looks at what users can expect from one of the most awaited tech launch events of the year.

New iPhone 14

Apple’s new iPhone 14 series is expected to have four devices in two different sizes, according to the latest industry leaks.

Its standard iPhone 14 will look similar to the iPhone 13, although the company will eliminate the 5.4-inch “mini” version and add a model with a 17-centimetre screen, according to market rumours.

This will mark the first time Apple launches a non-Pro iPhone with a display of that size.

The company is planning bigger changes for the iPhone 14 Pro line. Apple will replace the front-facing camera cut-out, known as the notch, with a pill-shaped hole for Face ID sensors and a hole punch-sized area for the camera. This will give users slightly more screen space.

Apple is expected to retain the A15 chip from the iPhone 13 in the regular iPhone 14 models.

New Apple Watch

For the latest watch line-up, known as Series 8, Apple is expected to add features for women’s health and a body temperature sensor.

The standard watch will look similar to the Series 7, but a new pro model will target sporty consumers. It will have a larger display, a rugged titanium case, new fitness tracking features and more battery life.

The company also is planning a new Apple Watch SE, its low-cost smartwatch, with a faster chip.

New Apple shows

Alongside new iPhones and smartwatches, Apple is also expected to tease new Apple TV shows. This move will add to the popularity of Apple's services division and aims to appease investors through showing that the company is not solely dependent on hardware for its revenue, industry experts said.

Will the new iPhones help Apple's profit margins?

The new iPhone series is expected to add to Apple's overall sales, especially in the holiday quarter, industry analysts said.

Apple, one of the world’s most valuable public companies, reported a 10.6 per cent drop in net profit on an annual basis in its fiscal 2022 third quarter that ended on June 25. Its net profit in the quarter dipped to more than $19.4 billion — almost $5.6bn less than the quarter that ended on March 26.

After selling 44.6 million smartphones in the second quarter, Apple accounted for 15.6 per cent of the global market share during the period, according to International Data Corporation.

How to watch Apple’s event

Apple’s event will start at 9pm UAE time on September 7. Viewers can tune in at apple.com.

It will also be streamed on YouTube and through the Apple TV application for the iPhone, iPad and Mac.