Deliveroo crashes globally as users scramble to discover why food app isn't working

Online delivery company Deliveroo experienced a global breakdown on Saturday.

People trying to access the app or website were being greeted with a message "We're not there yet, but we're working on it", followed by a prompt to register for an email notifying the user when the service resumed.

The app and website appeared to have gone down at about 4pm (UAE time) on Saturday, said Downdetector, which tracks online outages.

Deliveroo's service was inaccessible for users in all of its markets, said Downdetector, including the UAE, UK, Netherlands, France, Italy, Australia and Singapore.

Several users took to Twitter to vent their frustration at delayed orders.

We’re currently experiencing an outage, so you won’t be able to place orders on the Deliveroo app or website. We're working hard to fix the problem, and thank you for your patience. — Deliveroo UAE (@Deliveroo_ae) July 16, 2022

.@Deliveroo are you doing something with the app? You definitely are here! pic.twitter.com/UvuhDIXszr — Ellie (@Ellie_K_M) July 16, 2022

In response, Deliveroo said: "We’re currently experiencing an outage, so you won’t be able to place orders on the Deliveroo app or website. We're working hard to fix the problem, and thank you for your patience."

The National has reached out to Deliveroo for comment.