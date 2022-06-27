France's Aircall looks to Singapore and Madrid after annual revenue tops $100m

Aircall, the call-centre software company valued at about $1 billion, said it had exceeded $100 million in annual recurring revenue, and planned to expand in Singapore and Madrid as it looks to an eventual IPO.

Aircall said that since its last funding round in June 2021, it had 70 per cent year-on-year growth in revenue.

"We're very proud of reaching this milestone just six years after our first million dollars of revenue," said Aircall co-founder Jonathan Anguelov.

"This is a strong indication of the worldwide demand for technology solutions.

"Reaching $100 million of annual recurring revenue is an important metric and it offers a valuable perspective on how Aircall is performing in a volatile market. It also brings us a step closer to public scale."

Aircall, launched in Paris in 2014, is regarded as a success story from France's technology sector, as the country aims to compete with bigger technology centres in California, New York and London.

French President Emmanuel Macron said this month that he wanted the number of French technology "unicorns" — start-ups that achieve $1bn valuations — to reach at least 100 by 2030, compared to 27 at present.