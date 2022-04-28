Du's Q1 profit surges 21% on strong subscriber growth

The company's net profit for the three months ending March 31 rose to $84.7m

Du's revenue grew almost 8.5 per cent annually to more than Dh3.1 billion in the first quarter. Sarah Dea / The National
Alkesh Sharma
Apr 28, 2022

Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company, also known as du, reported an 21 per cent increase in first-quarter net profit, buoyed by an increase in the number of mobile and fixed line subscribers.

The company's net profit for the three months ending March 31 rose to Dh311 million ($84.7m), the company said in a statement on Thursday to the Dubai Financial Market, where its shares trade.

The UAE's second-biggest telecoms operator added 48,000 new customers during the quarter, up more than three times year-on-year.

Revenue during the period grew almost 8.5 per cent annually to more than Dh3.1 billion on strong demand for services, du said.

The results confirm that the company's “recovery trajectory is on a sustainable path” and that the Covid-19 impact is phasing out, said Fahad Al Hassawi, du's chief executive.

“We continued to experience increased mobility and a general improvement in the economic environment. We also continued our efforts to deploy our innovative portfolio of products and services and to implement the transformation of the company."

More to follow...

Updated: April 28, 2022, 1:23 PM
