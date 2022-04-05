Apple to hold Worldwide Developers Conference online in June

Apple will host its Worldwide Developers Conference online from June 6 to 10 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This is the third consecutive year the Cupertino-based company will be organising the annual event online since the pandemic upended businesses globally.

Free for all developers to attend, the event will display the latest innovations in operating systems for iPhones, iPads, Macs, smartwatches and Apple TV.

Apple has a growing global community of more than 30 million developers.

During the five-day event, they will be given access to Apple engineers and technology, and learn how to create apps and interactive experiences.

“WWDC has always been a forum to create connection and build community,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of worldwide developer relations and enterprise and education marketing.

Apple invites developers from around the world to explore how to “bring their best ideas to life and push the envelope of what’s possible”.

“We love connecting with our developers and we hope all of our participants come away feeling energised by their experience,” Ms Prescott said.

The company will update the details about how to attend the conference on the Apple Developer site and app soon. For the third year, Apple will also support students to code with the Swift Student Challenge.

Last month, Apple launched a host of new products including its cheapest iPhone, an improved tablet, the company’s most powerful chip for personal computers and a new Mac Studio for professional users.