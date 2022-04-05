Apple to hold Worldwide Developers Conference online in June

Cupertino-based company is organising the annual event online for the third consecutive year due to the pandemic

Apple chief executive Tim Cook. Reuters
Alkesh Sharma
Apr 05, 2022

Apple will host its Worldwide Developers Conference online from June 6 to 10 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This is the third consecutive year the Cupertino-based company will be organising the annual event online since the pandemic upended businesses globally.

Free for all developers to attend, the event will display the latest innovations in operating systems for iPhones, iPads, Macs, smartwatches and Apple TV.

Apple has a growing global community of more than 30 million developers.

During the five-day event, they will be given access to Apple engineers and technology, and learn how to create apps and interactive experiences.

“WWDC has always been a forum to create connection and build community,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of worldwide developer relations and enterprise and education marketing.

Read More
Revealed: 10 best-selling smartphones of 2021
New iPhone SE 2022: Apple also launches iPad, Mac and super-fast chip

Apple invites developers from around the world to explore how to “bring their best ideas to life and push the envelope of what’s possible”.

“We love connecting with our developers and we hope all of our participants come away feeling energised by their experience,” Ms Prescott said.

The company will update the details about how to attend the conference on the Apple Developer site and app soon. For the third year, Apple will also support students to code with the Swift Student Challenge.

Last month, Apple launched a host of new products including its cheapest iPhone, an improved tablet, the company’s most powerful chip for personal computers and a new Mac Studio for professional users.

Updated: April 05, 2022, 7:18 PM
AppleCaliforniaUSTechnology
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Apple to hold Worldwide Developers Conference online in June
An image that illustrates this article UAE telecoms company e& approves dividend of 40 fils per share for H2 2021
An image that illustrates this article Elon Musk buys 9.2% stake in TwitterStory video icon
An image that illustrates this article Elon Musk's history of market-moving tweets