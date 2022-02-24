Dubai’s Seed Group to expand across 15 markets amid global push

Dubai-based investment company Seed Group plans to expand across more than 15 markets around the world, including Brazil, Canada, Russia and Germany, in the coming months, its chief executive said.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the need to have more empowered, high-tech and innovation-led economies in the world,” said Hisham Al Gurg, chief executive of the Seed Group and the Private Office of Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed, said.

“Our global expansion strategy is in line with this … it has been carefully crafted to extend support to cutting-edge tech business ideas … a way of sharing with the world the unmatched business insights and expertise that Dubai has to offer. We expect to see high-impact results out of this.”

The company has offices across different continents in countries such as Italy, Spain, Thailand, the UK, Singapore, Australia and the US.

The Seed Group — a company owned by the private office of Sheikh Saeed — acts as a springboard for global start-ups that are willing to expand into Dubai and the wider Middle East. It has invested in diverse sectors such as technology, cyber security, health care, FinTech, tourism and hospitality.

Currently, there are more than 70 companies working under the group’s umbrella through investments or strategic partnerships.

As part of its expansion the company aims to attract talent, promote disruptive business ideas, support knowledge transfers, forge global partnerships and offer strategic counsel to entrepreneurs around the world, the company said.

“Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, we have grown at an exponential pace, and we strive to create a positive business ecosystem around the world. Our global expansion is an ongoing process, and we will keep adding new markets to our portfolio this year,” Mr Al Gurg said.

“We are in search of best business opportunities, top talent and disrupting ideas that can contribute to the success of entrepreneurs in the post-pandemic era. Post-Covid market opportunities are giving us confidence and we will continue making new investments in strategic areas that show good value and potential.”

The group operates an accelerator programme that assists potential start-ups to scale up and improve their products and services. It offers the necessary early stage assistance to hasten the growth of new companies and help them to eventually become more self-sufficient down the line, the company said.

It has also teamed up with California-based technology company Reviver Auto to unveil digital vehicle registration plates in the region.

The GCC will be the first market outside the US where Reviver’s digital plates, called RPlate, will be launched. The company plans to introduce them in northern African countries, South Africa and Malta.

RPlate transforms the stamped metal licence plate into a sleek, high-definition digital display. The technology can automate vehicle registration renewals and add new levels of personalisation to licence plates that include the promotion of charitable causes or sports team.