Apple to open bigger redesigned store in Abu Dhabi's Yas Mall

Apple announced on Friday that it will be relocating its store at Abu Dhabi's Yas Mall to a bigger location within the shopping destination, complete with a new design and look.

The iPhone maker did not provide further details beyond confirming that the new store will open on February 3. Barricades have been set up around the location, the size of which was also not divulged.

"The relocated Apple Yas Mall store will serve as an entirely reimagined destination for the community to discover Apple’s products and services, shop, get support from knowledgeable team members," Apple said in a statement.

More details will be announced on or close to the opening date of the store.

Apple has three stores in the UAE. The Yas Mall store opened alongside Dubai's Mall of the Emirates branch in 2015, the first ones in the Middle East. The Dubai Mall store opened in 2017.

Cupertino-based Apple is the world's most valuable company, with a current market capitalisation of about $2.69 trillion as of the close of trading on Thursday. The company is only one of three that have breached the $2tn mark, alongside Microsoft and Saudi Aramco. On January 3, Apple briefly topped $3tn, the first company to do so.

Last week, it announced that developers on its App Store have earned more than $260 billion through the sale of digital goods and services on the platform since its launch in 2008. Last year, they earned $60bn on the App Store, almost $15bn or a third more than the earnings of 2020.

Apple is scheduled to announce its financial results for its 2022 fiscal first quarter on January 27.