Saudi Arabia’s STC Solutions plans to raise $966m through an IPO

Saudi Arabia's STC Solutions plans to raise up to 3.62 billion riyals through an initial public offering on the Tadawul bourse. AP

Arabian Internet and Communications Services Company, also known as STC Solutions, plans to raise up to 3.62 billion Saudi riyals ($966m) through an initial public offering on the Tadawul stock exchange.

The company is selling 24 million shares representing 20 per cent of its share capital and the price range for the offering has been set at 136 riyals to 151 riyals per share, the company said on Sunday.

STC Solutions provides services related to internet connectivity, cyber security integration and cloud services. The company has more than 25,000 clients across 35 cities, according to its website.

The company appointed HSBC Saudi Arabia, Morgan Stanley Saudi Arabia and SNB Capital as financial advisers, underwriters and book runners for the offering, with HSBC Saudi Arabia acting as the lead manager.

“Trading of the company's shares in the exchange is expected to commence after all relevant regulatory requirements are satisfied,” STC Solutions said.

STC Solutions reported a 78 per cent jump in its 2020 net profit to 701.7m riyals as revenue rose 31 per cent to 6.89 billion riyals, according to the company’s prospectus.

The kingdom’s ICT market is projected to grow at an annual rate of 6.7 per cent to 53.8bn riyals by 2025 from 33.8bn riyals in 2018, the company said.

Saudi Arabia has also registered a rise in listings this year as companies seek to tap into the improving economic sentiment.

Alkhorayef Water & Power Technologies raised $144m and Theeb Rent a Car raised $138m. Both sold 30 per cent of their shares on Tadawul this year.

Another major company from the kingdom, Acwa Power, will list 11.1 per cent of its shares on the the Arab world's biggest bourse to raise additional money to boost its growth, it said last week.

Acwa Power operates in 13 countries across the Middle East, Africa and South-east Asia. It has a portfolio of 64 assets with a total investment of $66 billion, producing 42 gigawatts of power and 6.4 million cubic metres per day of desalinated water.

The listing will be one of the biggest in the region's energy industry after Saudi Aramco, the world's largest oil-exporting company.

Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest oil exporter, is investing significantly in its digital transformation and has introduced various smart initiatives in recent years. Last month, the kingdom announced initiatives worth $4bn in partnership with 10 global tech companies.

The kingdom also plans to provide up to $4m in loans to technology businesses to boost its digital economy and attract new investment in the sector.

The Arab world’s largest economy will provide loans ranging from 100,000 Saudi riyals to 15m riyals to support start-ups and small and medium enterprises operating in the technology sector, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

Aldar Properties Abu Dhabi T10 *November 15 to November 24 *Venue: Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi *Tickets: Start at Dh10, from ttensports.com *TV: Ten Sports *Streaming: Jio Live *2017 winners: Kerala Kings *2018 winners: Northern Warriors

Key changes Commission caps For life insurance products with a savings component, Peter Hodgins of Clyde & Co said different caps apply to the saving and protection elements: • For the saving component, a cap of 4.5 per cent of the annualised premium per year (which may not exceed 90 per cent of the annualised premium over the policy term). • On the protection component, there is a cap of 10 per cent of the annualised premium per year (which may not exceed 160 per cent of the annualised premium over the policy term). • Indemnity commission, the amount of commission that can be advanced to a product salesperson, can be 50 per cent of the annualised premium for the first year or 50 per cent of the total commissions on the policy calculated. • The remaining commission after deduction of the indemnity commission is paid equally over the premium payment term. • For pure protection products, which only offer a life insurance component, the maximum commission will be 10 per cent of the annualised premium multiplied by the length of the policy in years. Disclosure Customers must now be provided with a full illustration of the product they are buying to ensure they understand the potential returns on savings products as well as the effects of any charges. There is also a “free-look” period of 30 days, where insurers must provide a full refund if the buyer wishes to cancel the policy. “The illustration should provide for at least two scenarios to illustrate the performance of the product,” said Mr Hodgins. “All illustrations are required to be signed by the customer.” Another illustration must outline surrender charges to ensure they understand the costs of exiting a fixed-term product early. Illustrations must also be kept updatedand insurers must provide information on the top five investment funds available annually, including at least five years' performance data. “This may be segregated based on the risk appetite of the customer (in which case, the top five funds for each segment must be provided),” said Mr Hodgins. Product providers must also disclose the ratio of protection benefit to savings benefits. If a protection benefit ratio is less than 10 per cent "the product must carry a warning stating that it has limited or no protection benefit" Mr Hodgins added.

LA LIGA FIXTURES Thursday (All UAE kick-off times) Sevilla v Real Betis (midnight) Friday Granada v Real Betis (9.30pm) Valencia v Levante (midnight) Saturday Espanyol v Alaves (4pm) Celta Vigo v Villarreal (7pm) Leganes v Real Valladolid (9.30pm) Mallorca v Barcelona (midnight) Sunday Atletic Bilbao v Atletico Madrid (4pm) Real Madrid v Eibar (9.30pm) Real Sociedad v Osasuna (midnight)

Day 4, Dubai Test: At a glance Moment of the day Lahiru Gamage appeared to have been hard done by when he had his dismissal of Sami Aslam chalked off for a no-ball. Replays suggested he had not overstepped. No matter. Two balls later, the exact same combination – Gamage the bowler and Kusal Mendis at second slip – combined again to send Aslam back. Stat of the day Haris Sohail took three wickets for one run in the only over he bowled, to end the Sri Lanka second innings in a hurry. That was as many as he had managed in total in his 10-year, 58-match first-class career to date. It was also the first time a bowler had taken three wickets having bowled just one over in an innings in Tests. The verdict Just 119 more and with five wickets remaining seems like a perfectly attainable target for Pakistan. Factor in the fact the pitch is worn, is turning prodigiously, and that Sri Lanka’s seam bowlers have also been finding the strip to their liking, it is apparent the task is still a tough one. Still, though, thanks to Asad Shafiq and Sarfraz Ahmed, it is possible.

