Dubai's Udrive closes $5m funding to rev up growth

A Udrive car near Sheikh Zayed Road. The start-up raised $5m in its latest funding round. Pawan Singh / The National

Dubai-based start-up Udrive has closed a $5 million funding round led by regional investors and venture capitalists as it seeks to accelerate its growth over the next 12 months.

The car-sharing app aims to double its fleet size over the next three months and targets 500 per cent revenue growth in the next 12 months, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

"As people return to work, we’re once again seeing an increased need for mobility. Whether for health and safety reasons, or the cost benefits, these individuals fully recognise the value of Udrive’s service," Hasib Khan, Udrive's founder, said.

More to follow...

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

SERIES INFO Cricket World Cup League Two

Nepal, Oman, United States tri-series

Tribhuvan University, Kathmandu



Fixtures

Wednesday February 5, Oman v Nepal

Thursday, February 6, Oman v United States

Saturday, February 8, United States v Nepal

Sunday, February 9, Oman v Nepal

Tuesday, February 11, Oman v United States

Wednesday, February 12, United States v Nepal Table

The top three sides advance to the 2022 World Cup Qualifier.

The bottom four sides are relegated to the 2022 World Cup playoff 1 United States 8 6 2 0 0 12 +0.412

2 Scotland 8 4 3 0 1 9 +0.139

3 Namibia 7 4 3 0 0 8 +0.008

4 Oman 6 4 2 0 0 8 -0.139

5 UAE 7 3 3 0 1 7 -0.004

6 Nepal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

7 PNG 8 0 8 0 0 0 -0.458

SERIES INFO Cricket World Cup League Two

Nepal, Oman, United States tri-series

Tribhuvan University, Kathmandu



Fixtures

Wednesday February 5, Oman v Nepal

Thursday, February 6, Oman v United States

Saturday, February 8, United States v Nepal

Sunday, February 9, Oman v Nepal

Tuesday, February 11, Oman v United States

Wednesday, February 12, United States v Nepal Table

The top three sides advance to the 2022 World Cup Qualifier.

The bottom four sides are relegated to the 2022 World Cup playoff 1 United States 8 6 2 0 0 12 +0.412

2 Scotland 8 4 3 0 1 9 +0.139

3 Namibia 7 4 3 0 0 8 +0.008

4 Oman 6 4 2 0 0 8 -0.139

5 UAE 7 3 3 0 1 7 -0.004

6 Nepal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

7 PNG 8 0 8 0 0 0 -0.458

SERIES INFO Cricket World Cup League Two

Nepal, Oman, United States tri-series

Tribhuvan University, Kathmandu



Fixtures

Wednesday February 5, Oman v Nepal

Thursday, February 6, Oman v United States

Saturday, February 8, United States v Nepal

Sunday, February 9, Oman v Nepal

Tuesday, February 11, Oman v United States

Wednesday, February 12, United States v Nepal Table

The top three sides advance to the 2022 World Cup Qualifier.

The bottom four sides are relegated to the 2022 World Cup playoff 1 United States 8 6 2 0 0 12 +0.412

2 Scotland 8 4 3 0 1 9 +0.139

3 Namibia 7 4 3 0 0 8 +0.008

4 Oman 6 4 2 0 0 8 -0.139

5 UAE 7 3 3 0 1 7 -0.004

6 Nepal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

7 PNG 8 0 8 0 0 0 -0.458

SERIES INFO Cricket World Cup League Two

Nepal, Oman, United States tri-series

Tribhuvan University, Kathmandu



Fixtures

Wednesday February 5, Oman v Nepal

Thursday, February 6, Oman v United States

Saturday, February 8, United States v Nepal

Sunday, February 9, Oman v Nepal

Tuesday, February 11, Oman v United States

Wednesday, February 12, United States v Nepal Table

The top three sides advance to the 2022 World Cup Qualifier.

The bottom four sides are relegated to the 2022 World Cup playoff 1 United States 8 6 2 0 0 12 +0.412

2 Scotland 8 4 3 0 1 9 +0.139

3 Namibia 7 4 3 0 0 8 +0.008

4 Oman 6 4 2 0 0 8 -0.139

5 UAE 7 3 3 0 1 7 -0.004

6 Nepal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

7 PNG 8 0 8 0 0 0 -0.458

SERIES INFO Cricket World Cup League Two

Nepal, Oman, United States tri-series

Tribhuvan University, Kathmandu



Fixtures

Wednesday February 5, Oman v Nepal

Thursday, February 6, Oman v United States

Saturday, February 8, United States v Nepal

Sunday, February 9, Oman v Nepal

Tuesday, February 11, Oman v United States

Wednesday, February 12, United States v Nepal Table

The top three sides advance to the 2022 World Cup Qualifier.

The bottom four sides are relegated to the 2022 World Cup playoff 1 United States 8 6 2 0 0 12 +0.412

2 Scotland 8 4 3 0 1 9 +0.139

3 Namibia 7 4 3 0 0 8 +0.008

4 Oman 6 4 2 0 0 8 -0.139

5 UAE 7 3 3 0 1 7 -0.004

6 Nepal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

7 PNG 8 0 8 0 0 0 -0.458

SERIES INFO Cricket World Cup League Two

Nepal, Oman, United States tri-series

Tribhuvan University, Kathmandu



Fixtures

Wednesday February 5, Oman v Nepal

Thursday, February 6, Oman v United States

Saturday, February 8, United States v Nepal

Sunday, February 9, Oman v Nepal

Tuesday, February 11, Oman v United States

Wednesday, February 12, United States v Nepal Table

The top three sides advance to the 2022 World Cup Qualifier.

The bottom four sides are relegated to the 2022 World Cup playoff 1 United States 8 6 2 0 0 12 +0.412

2 Scotland 8 4 3 0 1 9 +0.139

3 Namibia 7 4 3 0 0 8 +0.008

4 Oman 6 4 2 0 0 8 -0.139

5 UAE 7 3 3 0 1 7 -0.004

6 Nepal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

7 PNG 8 0 8 0 0 0 -0.458

SERIES INFO Cricket World Cup League Two

Nepal, Oman, United States tri-series

Tribhuvan University, Kathmandu



Fixtures

Wednesday February 5, Oman v Nepal

Thursday, February 6, Oman v United States

Saturday, February 8, United States v Nepal

Sunday, February 9, Oman v Nepal

Tuesday, February 11, Oman v United States

Wednesday, February 12, United States v Nepal Table

The top three sides advance to the 2022 World Cup Qualifier.

The bottom four sides are relegated to the 2022 World Cup playoff 1 United States 8 6 2 0 0 12 +0.412

2 Scotland 8 4 3 0 1 9 +0.139

3 Namibia 7 4 3 0 0 8 +0.008

4 Oman 6 4 2 0 0 8 -0.139

5 UAE 7 3 3 0 1 7 -0.004

6 Nepal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

7 PNG 8 0 8 0 0 0 -0.458

SERIES INFO Cricket World Cup League Two

Nepal, Oman, United States tri-series

Tribhuvan University, Kathmandu



Fixtures

Wednesday February 5, Oman v Nepal

Thursday, February 6, Oman v United States

Saturday, February 8, United States v Nepal

Sunday, February 9, Oman v Nepal

Tuesday, February 11, Oman v United States

Wednesday, February 12, United States v Nepal Table

The top three sides advance to the 2022 World Cup Qualifier.

The bottom four sides are relegated to the 2022 World Cup playoff 1 United States 8 6 2 0 0 12 +0.412

2 Scotland 8 4 3 0 1 9 +0.139

3 Namibia 7 4 3 0 0 8 +0.008

4 Oman 6 4 2 0 0 8 -0.139

5 UAE 7 3 3 0 1 7 -0.004

6 Nepal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

7 PNG 8 0 8 0 0 0 -0.458

SERIES INFO Cricket World Cup League Two

Nepal, Oman, United States tri-series

Tribhuvan University, Kathmandu



Fixtures

Wednesday February 5, Oman v Nepal

Thursday, February 6, Oman v United States

Saturday, February 8, United States v Nepal

Sunday, February 9, Oman v Nepal

Tuesday, February 11, Oman v United States

Wednesday, February 12, United States v Nepal Table

The top three sides advance to the 2022 World Cup Qualifier.

The bottom four sides are relegated to the 2022 World Cup playoff 1 United States 8 6 2 0 0 12 +0.412

2 Scotland 8 4 3 0 1 9 +0.139

3 Namibia 7 4 3 0 0 8 +0.008

4 Oman 6 4 2 0 0 8 -0.139

5 UAE 7 3 3 0 1 7 -0.004

6 Nepal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

7 PNG 8 0 8 0 0 0 -0.458

SERIES INFO Cricket World Cup League Two

Nepal, Oman, United States tri-series

Tribhuvan University, Kathmandu



Fixtures

Wednesday February 5, Oman v Nepal

Thursday, February 6, Oman v United States

Saturday, February 8, United States v Nepal

Sunday, February 9, Oman v Nepal

Tuesday, February 11, Oman v United States

Wednesday, February 12, United States v Nepal Table

The top three sides advance to the 2022 World Cup Qualifier.

The bottom four sides are relegated to the 2022 World Cup playoff 1 United States 8 6 2 0 0 12 +0.412

2 Scotland 8 4 3 0 1 9 +0.139

3 Namibia 7 4 3 0 0 8 +0.008

4 Oman 6 4 2 0 0 8 -0.139

5 UAE 7 3 3 0 1 7 -0.004

6 Nepal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

7 PNG 8 0 8 0 0 0 -0.458

SERIES INFO Cricket World Cup League Two

Nepal, Oman, United States tri-series

Tribhuvan University, Kathmandu



Fixtures

Wednesday February 5, Oman v Nepal

Thursday, February 6, Oman v United States

Saturday, February 8, United States v Nepal

Sunday, February 9, Oman v Nepal

Tuesday, February 11, Oman v United States

Wednesday, February 12, United States v Nepal Table

The top three sides advance to the 2022 World Cup Qualifier.

The bottom four sides are relegated to the 2022 World Cup playoff 1 United States 8 6 2 0 0 12 +0.412

2 Scotland 8 4 3 0 1 9 +0.139

3 Namibia 7 4 3 0 0 8 +0.008

4 Oman 6 4 2 0 0 8 -0.139

5 UAE 7 3 3 0 1 7 -0.004

6 Nepal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

7 PNG 8 0 8 0 0 0 -0.458

SERIES INFO Cricket World Cup League Two

Nepal, Oman, United States tri-series

Tribhuvan University, Kathmandu



Fixtures

Wednesday February 5, Oman v Nepal

Thursday, February 6, Oman v United States

Saturday, February 8, United States v Nepal

Sunday, February 9, Oman v Nepal

Tuesday, February 11, Oman v United States

Wednesday, February 12, United States v Nepal Table

The top three sides advance to the 2022 World Cup Qualifier.

The bottom four sides are relegated to the 2022 World Cup playoff 1 United States 8 6 2 0 0 12 +0.412

2 Scotland 8 4 3 0 1 9 +0.139

3 Namibia 7 4 3 0 0 8 +0.008

4 Oman 6 4 2 0 0 8 -0.139

5 UAE 7 3 3 0 1 7 -0.004

6 Nepal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

7 PNG 8 0 8 0 0 0 -0.458

SERIES INFO Cricket World Cup League Two

Nepal, Oman, United States tri-series

Tribhuvan University, Kathmandu



Fixtures

Wednesday February 5, Oman v Nepal

Thursday, February 6, Oman v United States

Saturday, February 8, United States v Nepal

Sunday, February 9, Oman v Nepal

Tuesday, February 11, Oman v United States

Wednesday, February 12, United States v Nepal Table

The top three sides advance to the 2022 World Cup Qualifier.

The bottom four sides are relegated to the 2022 World Cup playoff 1 United States 8 6 2 0 0 12 +0.412

2 Scotland 8 4 3 0 1 9 +0.139

3 Namibia 7 4 3 0 0 8 +0.008

4 Oman 6 4 2 0 0 8 -0.139

5 UAE 7 3 3 0 1 7 -0.004

6 Nepal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

7 PNG 8 0 8 0 0 0 -0.458

SERIES INFO Cricket World Cup League Two

Nepal, Oman, United States tri-series

Tribhuvan University, Kathmandu



Fixtures

Wednesday February 5, Oman v Nepal

Thursday, February 6, Oman v United States

Saturday, February 8, United States v Nepal

Sunday, February 9, Oman v Nepal

Tuesday, February 11, Oman v United States

Wednesday, February 12, United States v Nepal Table

The top three sides advance to the 2022 World Cup Qualifier.

The bottom four sides are relegated to the 2022 World Cup playoff 1 United States 8 6 2 0 0 12 +0.412

2 Scotland 8 4 3 0 1 9 +0.139

3 Namibia 7 4 3 0 0 8 +0.008

4 Oman 6 4 2 0 0 8 -0.139

5 UAE 7 3 3 0 1 7 -0.004

6 Nepal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

7 PNG 8 0 8 0 0 0 -0.458

SERIES INFO Cricket World Cup League Two

Nepal, Oman, United States tri-series

Tribhuvan University, Kathmandu



Fixtures

Wednesday February 5, Oman v Nepal

Thursday, February 6, Oman v United States

Saturday, February 8, United States v Nepal

Sunday, February 9, Oman v Nepal

Tuesday, February 11, Oman v United States

Wednesday, February 12, United States v Nepal Table

The top three sides advance to the 2022 World Cup Qualifier.

The bottom four sides are relegated to the 2022 World Cup playoff 1 United States 8 6 2 0 0 12 +0.412

2 Scotland 8 4 3 0 1 9 +0.139

3 Namibia 7 4 3 0 0 8 +0.008

4 Oman 6 4 2 0 0 8 -0.139

5 UAE 7 3 3 0 1 7 -0.004

6 Nepal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

7 PNG 8 0 8 0 0 0 -0.458

SERIES INFO Cricket World Cup League Two

Nepal, Oman, United States tri-series

Tribhuvan University, Kathmandu



Fixtures

Wednesday February 5, Oman v Nepal

Thursday, February 6, Oman v United States

Saturday, February 8, United States v Nepal

Sunday, February 9, Oman v Nepal

Tuesday, February 11, Oman v United States

Wednesday, February 12, United States v Nepal Table

The top three sides advance to the 2022 World Cup Qualifier.

The bottom four sides are relegated to the 2022 World Cup playoff 1 United States 8 6 2 0 0 12 +0.412

2 Scotland 8 4 3 0 1 9 +0.139

3 Namibia 7 4 3 0 0 8 +0.008

4 Oman 6 4 2 0 0 8 -0.139

5 UAE 7 3 3 0 1 7 -0.004

6 Nepal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

7 PNG 8 0 8 0 0 0 -0.458

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Profile of Tarabut Gateway Founder: Abdulla Almoayed Based: UAE Founded: 2017 Number of employees: 35 Sector: FinTech Raised: $13 million Backers: Berlin-based venture capital company Target Global, Kingsway, CE Ventures, Entrée Capital, Zamil Investment Group, Global Ventures, Almoayed Technologies and Mad’a Investment.

Profile of Tarabut Gateway Founder: Abdulla Almoayed Based: UAE Founded: 2017 Number of employees: 35 Sector: FinTech Raised: $13 million Backers: Berlin-based venture capital company Target Global, Kingsway, CE Ventures, Entrée Capital, Zamil Investment Group, Global Ventures, Almoayed Technologies and Mad’a Investment.

Profile of Tarabut Gateway Founder: Abdulla Almoayed Based: UAE Founded: 2017 Number of employees: 35 Sector: FinTech Raised: $13 million Backers: Berlin-based venture capital company Target Global, Kingsway, CE Ventures, Entrée Capital, Zamil Investment Group, Global Ventures, Almoayed Technologies and Mad’a Investment.

Profile of Tarabut Gateway Founder: Abdulla Almoayed Based: UAE Founded: 2017 Number of employees: 35 Sector: FinTech Raised: $13 million Backers: Berlin-based venture capital company Target Global, Kingsway, CE Ventures, Entrée Capital, Zamil Investment Group, Global Ventures, Almoayed Technologies and Mad’a Investment.

Profile of Tarabut Gateway Founder: Abdulla Almoayed Based: UAE Founded: 2017 Number of employees: 35 Sector: FinTech Raised: $13 million Backers: Berlin-based venture capital company Target Global, Kingsway, CE Ventures, Entrée Capital, Zamil Investment Group, Global Ventures, Almoayed Technologies and Mad’a Investment.

Profile of Tarabut Gateway Founder: Abdulla Almoayed Based: UAE Founded: 2017 Number of employees: 35 Sector: FinTech Raised: $13 million Backers: Berlin-based venture capital company Target Global, Kingsway, CE Ventures, Entrée Capital, Zamil Investment Group, Global Ventures, Almoayed Technologies and Mad’a Investment.

Profile of Tarabut Gateway Founder: Abdulla Almoayed Based: UAE Founded: 2017 Number of employees: 35 Sector: FinTech Raised: $13 million Backers: Berlin-based venture capital company Target Global, Kingsway, CE Ventures, Entrée Capital, Zamil Investment Group, Global Ventures, Almoayed Technologies and Mad’a Investment.

Profile of Tarabut Gateway Founder: Abdulla Almoayed Based: UAE Founded: 2017 Number of employees: 35 Sector: FinTech Raised: $13 million Backers: Berlin-based venture capital company Target Global, Kingsway, CE Ventures, Entrée Capital, Zamil Investment Group, Global Ventures, Almoayed Technologies and Mad’a Investment.

Profile of Tarabut Gateway Founder: Abdulla Almoayed Based: UAE Founded: 2017 Number of employees: 35 Sector: FinTech Raised: $13 million Backers: Berlin-based venture capital company Target Global, Kingsway, CE Ventures, Entrée Capital, Zamil Investment Group, Global Ventures, Almoayed Technologies and Mad’a Investment.

Profile of Tarabut Gateway Founder: Abdulla Almoayed Based: UAE Founded: 2017 Number of employees: 35 Sector: FinTech Raised: $13 million Backers: Berlin-based venture capital company Target Global, Kingsway, CE Ventures, Entrée Capital, Zamil Investment Group, Global Ventures, Almoayed Technologies and Mad’a Investment.

Profile of Tarabut Gateway Founder: Abdulla Almoayed Based: UAE Founded: 2017 Number of employees: 35 Sector: FinTech Raised: $13 million Backers: Berlin-based venture capital company Target Global, Kingsway, CE Ventures, Entrée Capital, Zamil Investment Group, Global Ventures, Almoayed Technologies and Mad’a Investment.

Profile of Tarabut Gateway Founder: Abdulla Almoayed Based: UAE Founded: 2017 Number of employees: 35 Sector: FinTech Raised: $13 million Backers: Berlin-based venture capital company Target Global, Kingsway, CE Ventures, Entrée Capital, Zamil Investment Group, Global Ventures, Almoayed Technologies and Mad’a Investment.

Profile of Tarabut Gateway Founder: Abdulla Almoayed Based: UAE Founded: 2017 Number of employees: 35 Sector: FinTech Raised: $13 million Backers: Berlin-based venture capital company Target Global, Kingsway, CE Ventures, Entrée Capital, Zamil Investment Group, Global Ventures, Almoayed Technologies and Mad’a Investment.

Profile of Tarabut Gateway Founder: Abdulla Almoayed Based: UAE Founded: 2017 Number of employees: 35 Sector: FinTech Raised: $13 million Backers: Berlin-based venture capital company Target Global, Kingsway, CE Ventures, Entrée Capital, Zamil Investment Group, Global Ventures, Almoayed Technologies and Mad’a Investment.

Profile of Tarabut Gateway Founder: Abdulla Almoayed Based: UAE Founded: 2017 Number of employees: 35 Sector: FinTech Raised: $13 million Backers: Berlin-based venture capital company Target Global, Kingsway, CE Ventures, Entrée Capital, Zamil Investment Group, Global Ventures, Almoayed Technologies and Mad’a Investment.

Profile of Tarabut Gateway Founder: Abdulla Almoayed Based: UAE Founded: 2017 Number of employees: 35 Sector: FinTech Raised: $13 million Backers: Berlin-based venture capital company Target Global, Kingsway, CE Ventures, Entrée Capital, Zamil Investment Group, Global Ventures, Almoayed Technologies and Mad’a Investment.

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

The Year Earth Changed Directed by:Tom Beard Narrated by: Sir David Attenborough Stars: 4

Miss Granny Director: Joyce Bernal Starring: Sarah Geronimo, James Reid, Xian Lim, Nova Villa 3/5 (Tagalog with Eng/Ar subtitles)

Miss Granny Director: Joyce Bernal Starring: Sarah Geronimo, James Reid, Xian Lim, Nova Villa 3/5 (Tagalog with Eng/Ar subtitles)

Miss Granny Director: Joyce Bernal Starring: Sarah Geronimo, James Reid, Xian Lim, Nova Villa 3/5 (Tagalog with Eng/Ar subtitles)

Miss Granny Director: Joyce Bernal Starring: Sarah Geronimo, James Reid, Xian Lim, Nova Villa 3/5 (Tagalog with Eng/Ar subtitles)

Miss Granny Director: Joyce Bernal Starring: Sarah Geronimo, James Reid, Xian Lim, Nova Villa 3/5 (Tagalog with Eng/Ar subtitles)

Miss Granny Director: Joyce Bernal Starring: Sarah Geronimo, James Reid, Xian Lim, Nova Villa 3/5 (Tagalog with Eng/Ar subtitles)

Miss Granny Director: Joyce Bernal Starring: Sarah Geronimo, James Reid, Xian Lim, Nova Villa 3/5 (Tagalog with Eng/Ar subtitles)

Miss Granny Director: Joyce Bernal Starring: Sarah Geronimo, James Reid, Xian Lim, Nova Villa 3/5 (Tagalog with Eng/Ar subtitles)

Miss Granny Director: Joyce Bernal Starring: Sarah Geronimo, James Reid, Xian Lim, Nova Villa 3/5 (Tagalog with Eng/Ar subtitles)

Miss Granny Director: Joyce Bernal Starring: Sarah Geronimo, James Reid, Xian Lim, Nova Villa 3/5 (Tagalog with Eng/Ar subtitles)

Miss Granny Director: Joyce Bernal Starring: Sarah Geronimo, James Reid, Xian Lim, Nova Villa 3/5 (Tagalog with Eng/Ar subtitles)

Miss Granny Director: Joyce Bernal Starring: Sarah Geronimo, James Reid, Xian Lim, Nova Villa 3/5 (Tagalog with Eng/Ar subtitles)

Miss Granny Director: Joyce Bernal Starring: Sarah Geronimo, James Reid, Xian Lim, Nova Villa 3/5 (Tagalog with Eng/Ar subtitles)

Miss Granny Director: Joyce Bernal Starring: Sarah Geronimo, James Reid, Xian Lim, Nova Villa 3/5 (Tagalog with Eng/Ar subtitles)

Miss Granny Director: Joyce Bernal Starring: Sarah Geronimo, James Reid, Xian Lim, Nova Villa 3/5 (Tagalog with Eng/Ar subtitles)