Tesla to offer advanced driver assistance software for monthly fee

Teslsa says subscription service available in vehicles equipped with Full Self-Driving computer 3.0 or above. Spencer Platt / AFP / Getty

Tesla has introduced an option for some customers to subscribe to its advanced driver assistance software, dubbed “Full Self-Driving capability”, for $199 per month, instead of paying $10,000 upfront, it said on Saturday.

The US electric car maker has previously said its subscription service would generate recurring revenue and expand the customer base for pricey features including lane changing on highways and parking assistance.

But it reiterated on Saturday that the current features “do not make the vehicle autonomous”, adding they “require a fully attentive driver, who has their hands on the wheel”.

“FSD capability subscriptions are currently available to eligible vehicles in the US. Check your Tesla app for updates on availability in other regions,” Tesla said on its website.

Its planned subscription service would generate recurring revenue for the company, although “there could be a period of time in which cash reduces in the near term”, Tesla’s chief financial officer Zachary Kirkhorn said in April.

“If … you look at the number of customers who did not purchase FSD upfront or on a lease and maybe want to experiment with FSD, this is a great option for them,” he said during an earnings call in April.

Tesla said the subscription service is available in vehicles equipped with Full Self-Driving computer 3.0 or above. It told customers that upgrading to the new hardware will cost $1,500.

Tesla chief executive Elon Musk forecast in 2019 that robotaxis would be available in some US markets in 2020. In March, Tesla told a California regulator that it may not achieve full self-driving technology by the end of this year.

Tesla has been testing its new semi-autonomous driving software for city streets and last week released “FSD Beta v9” to a limited number of customers.

The biog Name: Salem Alkarbi Age: 32 Favourite Al Wasl player: Alexandre Oliveira First started supporting Al Wasl: 7 Biggest rival: Al Nasr

How to play the stock market recovery in 2021? If you are looking to build your long-term wealth in 2021 and beyond, the stock market is still the best place to do it as equities powered on despite the pandemic. Investing in individual stocks is not for everyone and most private investors should stick to mutual funds and ETFs, but there are some thrilling opportunities for those who understand the risks. Peter Garnry, head of equity strategy at Saxo Bank, says the 20 best-performing US and European stocks have delivered an average return year-to-date of 148 per cent, measured in local currency terms. Online marketplace Etsy was the best performer with a return of 330.6 per cent, followed by communications software company Sinch (315.4 per cent), online supermarket HelloFresh (232.8 per cent) and fuel cells specialist NEL (191.7 per cent). Mr Garnry says digital companies benefited from the lockdown, while green energy firms flew as efforts to combat climate change were ramped up, helped in part by the European Union’s green deal. Electric car company Tesla would be on the list if it had been part of the S&P 500 Index, but it only joined on December 21. “Tesla has become one of the most valuable companies in the world this year as demand for electric vehicles has grown dramatically,” Mr Garnry says. By contrast, the 20 worst-performing European stocks fell 54 per cent on average, with European banks hit by the economic fallout from the pandemic, while cruise liners and airline stocks suffered due to travel restrictions. As demand for energy fell, the oil and gas industry had a tough year, too. Mr Garnry says the biggest story this year was the “absolute crunch” in so-called value stocks, companies that trade at low valuations compared to their earnings and growth potential. He says they are “heavily tilted towards financials, miners, energy, utilities and industrials, which have all been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic”. “The last year saw these cheap stocks become cheaper and expensive stocks have become more expensive.” This has triggered excited talk about the “great value rotation” but Mr Garnry remains sceptical. “We need to see a breakout of interest rates combined with higher inflation before we join the crowd.” Always remember that past performance is not a guarantee of future returns. Last year’s winners often turn out to be this year’s losers, and vice-versa.

RESULTS Argentina 4 Haiti 0 Peru 2 Scotland 0 Panama 0 Northern Ireland 0

