Healthcare start-up Alliance Care Technologies joins Abu Dhabi's Hub71

Dubai’s healthcare start-up Alliance Care Technologies (ACT), which provides analytical and productivity tools to hospitals, physicians and patients, has joined Abu Dhabi-based global tech ecosystem Hub71 as it aims to expand, and gain access to new markets and investments.

Founded in 2019, ACT has been selected as one of the 16 start-ups invited to join Hub71’s latest cohort. The company develops and uses advanced technology and artificial intelligence solutions that are to solve some of the most pressing healthcare challenges.

“By joining Hub71, we will gain access to Abu Dhabi’s innovation ecosystem with opportunities to scale and facilitate knowledge exchange,” Michele Tarnow, ACT’s founder and chief executive, said in a statement on Wednesday.

The opportunity will help ACT to discover "how we can work together with other founders to achieve our goals”.

ACT works with physicians, patients, researchers, industry leaders and entrepreneurs to design individualised solutions that enhance the patient experience, streamline administrative processes, manage costs and improve healthcare outcomes, the company said.

Last year, it was selected as one of the winners of The Outliers, Hub71’s annual programme designed for tech start-ups worldwide to solve real industry challenges. It won the challenge for its early pathogen detection solution to empower frontline healthcare workers.

The UAE capital’s Hub71 is a flagship initiative of the Dh50 billion ($13.6bn) Ghadan 21 economic stimulus programme and was founded by the Abu Dhabi government, Mubadala Investment Company, Abu Dhabi Global Market, Microsoft and Japan's SoftBank Group in 2019.

It helps entrepreneurs to build tech companies with a global outreach, as the emirate seeks to diversify its economy away from oil.

Hub71 start-ups have so far raised Dh1.5bn through the tech ecosystem’s corporate partners. The companies have been responsible for creating 1,000 new jobs.

Hub71’s new start-up cohort of 16 start-ups, which has already raised more than Dh231 million in funding, will have the opportunity to develop advanced technologies and gain access to the market, investment and talent that Hub71 provides.