Small island nations are struggling to recover from the pandemic, UN says

Finances of countries reliant on tourism have been hit harder than other developing nations, Unctad says

The Seychelles. UNCTAD says small island developing states are facing an uphill struggle to recover from the impact of the pandemic. Courtesy DoubleTree by Hilton Seychelles Allamanda Resort & Spa
The Seychelles. UNCTAD says small island developing states are facing an uphill struggle to recover from the impact of the pandemic. Courtesy DoubleTree by Hilton Seychelles Allamanda Resort & Spa

Small island developing states (SIDS) are facing an uphill struggle to recover from the impact of the pandemic, which has deepened their financial and economic vulnerabilities, according to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development.

Last year was an exceptionally challenging year for SIDS, which are at least 35 per cent more susceptible to external economic shocks than other developing nations, Unctad said in its Development and Globalisation: Facts and Figures report on Thursday.

While these countries are a diverse group, they share a number of socio-economic and environmental challenges and witnessed an estimated 9 per cent decline in their gross domestic product in 2020, compared with a 3.3 per cent drop in other developing countries, the report said, citing figures from the International Monetary Fund.

The economies of the 38 SIDS recognised by Unctad are largely dependent on travel and tourism. Spread across the Caribbean, the Pacific Ocean, the Atlantic, the Indian Ocean and the Mediterranean, these countries includes some of the most popular tourism destinations in the world. They also include island nations with more developed economies, such as Singapore.

Read More

The Iata Travel Pass is currently being trialled by several airlines, including Etihad and Emirates in the UAE. Courtesy IataIata and World Tourism Organisation launch destination tracker to spur recovery of global tourism sector

Global tourism industry loses $1.3 trillion in 2020 due to pandemic

UAE added to UK's travel ban list

Boeing posts its biggest annual loss on pandemic and 737 Max woes

Their reliance on the travel and tourism sector to earn foreign exchange revenue made them more vulnerable to the Covid-19 pandemic, which tipped the global economy into its worst recession since the 1930s, forced border closures and severely disrupted the travel and tourism sector.

The world economy is bouncing back and is expected to expand by 6 per cent this year, according to the IMF. However, the tourism sector faces a more uncertain outlook amid second and third waves of the virus in parts of the world.

Revenue in the global tourism industry fell 74 per cent year-on-year in 2020, leading to $1.3 trillion in lost export revenue. The sector is unlikely to recover to pre-pandemic levels until 2023, according to the UN World Tourism Organisation.

The economies of tourism-dependent island nations suffered an estimated 70 per cent drop in travel receipts in 2020, which are “an essential source of jobs and livelihoods", according to the Unctad report.

“Many SIDS have built strong service economies [and] the service sector accounted for over 70 per cent of SIDS’ GDP in 2019,” the report said. “On average, two in three people work in services in the island economies, half of men and three in four women, often in jobs related to tourism.”

On average, exports of services contribute 25 per cent of SIDS’ GDP. These countries generally have an import surplus and almost half of their exports are from the travel sector. As a result, 24 of the 38 nations had a negative trade balance comprising more than 55 per cent of imports in 2020.

Their remoteness poses a significant challenge to their recovery, especially the most isolated Pacific island nations.

The countries' often weak, financially vulnerable institutions are also a stumbling block to a return to growth.

“SIDS are among the most indebted developing countries in the world,” Unctad said. “In 2019, external debt accounted for 62 per cent of their GDP – a record high, mostly driven by increases in short-term debt and private debt.”

Small Island Developing States or SIDS

Antigua and Barbuda

Bahamas

Bahrain

Barbados

Belize

Cabo Verde

Comoros

Cuba

Dominica

Dominican Republic

Fiji

Grenada

Guinea-Bissau

Guyana

Haiti

Jamaica

Kiribati

Maldives

Marshall Islands

Federated States of Micronesia

Mauritius

Nauru

Palau

Papua New Guinea

Samoa

São Tomé and Príncipe

Singapore

St. Kitts and Nevis

St. Lucia

St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Seychelles

Solomon Islands

Suriname

Timor-Leste

Tonga

Trinidad and Tobago

Tuvalu

Published: June 10, 2021 09:00 AM

SHARE

SHARE

EDITOR'S PICKS
Farmer Philip Hughes (left) has made a good return since buying is first crypto mining rig from supplier Josh Riddett two years ago. Courtesy Easy Crypto Hunter

How British farmers use cow manure to create new crypto coins

Energy
UAE officials observe Shams 1, the $600 million solar energy plant on the outskirts of Abu Dhabi. AFP

Is it time for the GCC to have its own Green New Deal?

Europe
Campaigners want the Cecil Rhodes statue taken down because they say he represented white supremacy and colonialism. Getty

Academics boycott Oxford University college for failing to remove statue

Europe
Kathryn Wainwright is in hotel quarantine after flying to the UK from Abu Dhabi. Courtesy, Kathryn Wainwright

On board first direct flight from Abu Dhabi to Heathrow since UK red list changes

Europe
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, pictured when he was foreign minister in 2017, loading aid supplies in Somalia. AFP

Foreign aid ranks below Marks & Spencer for Conservatives

Comment
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Business Extra
A picture taken late on June 2, 2021, shows fire raging at an oil refinery in the Iranian capital Tehran. A fierce blaze broke out at the refinery in southern Tehran after a liquefied gas line leaked and exploded, the head of the capital's crisis team said on state television. / AFP / TASNIM NEWS / Vahid AHMADI

How Iran's oil industry is at the mercy of its politics - Business Extra podcast
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 27, 2019 Amazon workers sort and pack items at the Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Peterborough, east England. US e-commerce giant Amazon on Friday said it will create another 10,000 jobs in Britain, a day after announcing a US hiring spree as online shopping booms during the pandemic. / AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

Stripe's Middle East plans and the untapped 'GDP of the internet': Business Extra podcast
The UAE suspended travel from three countries on Wednesday. Getty  

Where to find the best travel deals for summer 2021 – Pocketful of Dirhams
Sadiq Gillani, travel industry expert and lecturer at Stanford University. Courtesy Sadiq Gillani

Future of travel: 'vacc-ications', higher airfares and cheaper hotel rooms - Business Extra Podcast
A view of Dubai's Burj Khalifa, built by Emaar Properties, at the centre of the developer's Downtown Dubai district. The company more than doubled UAE property sales during the first quarter. Courtesy Emaar

Is it more cost-effective to rent or buy a home in the UAE? – Pocketful of Dirhams
Justin Smith, chief executive of Bloomberg Media, says there will be demand for in-person conferences in the last quarter of the year after a period of online-only events due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Shutterstock

Listen: Bloomberg chief: CEOs hungry for in-person events again
Experts say there are a few red flags to help you recognise that your partner might be keeping money secrets from you. Getty Images

Are you guilty of committing financial infidelity? – Pocketful of Dirhams
The Debt Panel. Mona Al Marzooqi / The National

What borrowers have learnt from five years of The Debt Panel – Pocketful of Dirhams
An aircraft is parked at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, on May 9, 2021. / AFP / Hector RETAMAL

Can summer travel revive aviation's fortunes? 'Business Extra' podcast
This illustration photo shows the Epic Games logo reflecting onto the Apple logo of the back of an I-mac in Los Angeles on May 3, 2021. In a court clash with potentially huge repercussions for the world of mobile tech, Fortnite maker Epic Games takes on Apple starting on May 3, 2021, aiming to break the grip of the iPhone maker on its online marketplace. - / AFP / Chris DELMAS

Apple in court amid a new era for data: Business Extra podcast
It takes discipline and a long-term investment strategy to build wealth. Getty Images

Who wants to be a millionaire? – Pocketful of Dirhams
A cryptocurrency miner, monitors mining data from his computers as they mine for cryptocurrency in Budapest, Hungary Image: Bloomberg

Bitcoin's energy problem a lesson amid tide of digitalisation: Business Extra podcast