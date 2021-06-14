Shuaa to launch digital wealth management platform to broaden client base

Dubai-based investment bank Shuaa Capital is launching a digital platform to expand its wealth management services and has hired Visa’s former digital solutions head for Central Europe, the Middle East and Africa to oversee its FinTech business.

Hadi Raad, who has also worked at Google, joins Shuaa as chief digital officer to lead the company’s FinTech business and its digital wealth management services, Shuaa said in a statement to the Dubai Financial Market, where its shares trade.

There’s a gap in the market and Shuaa plans to “double down on developing its digital offerings”, it said.

The new platform will help the company to broaden its client base and “elevate its traditional wealth management and advisory experience”, the company said. It intends to integrate technologies such as AI with “curated management and advisory services”.

“Our intention to launch a new digital wealth platform is in line with our increasing focus on technology, which … will be one of Shuaa's top priorities going forward,” Jassim Alseddiqi, group chief executive of Shuaa, said.

“This includes transforming our asset and wealth management capabilities and client experience in ways we have never done before.”

The number of ultra-high-net-worth individuals in the Middle East is projected to increase 24.6 per cent in the next five years and the region will remain the fourth-largest wealth hub in the world, global property consultancy Knight Frank said in its 2021 Wealth Report.

About 57 per cent of these ultra-high-net-worth individuals will reside in Saudi Arabia and 23 per cent in the UAE.

The global population of the ultra-wealthy is forecast to rise 27 per cent over the same period to almost 663,483, from 513,244 in 2019.

Knight Frank defines UHNWIs as those who have a net wealth of $30 million or more. High net-worth individuals are defined as having a net wealth of $1m or more, including their primary residences and second homes not held as investments.

“The millennial, HNWI and affluent investors are significantly underserved,” the company said, adding that it plans to capitalise on this through the creation of a hybrid digital wealth platform that also provides personalised management and advice.

Shuaa, which has $14 billion of assets under management, returned to profit in the first quarter of 2021 on the back of substantially higher fee income.

The investment bank recorded net profit of Dh25m ($6.81m) for the three months to March 31, compared to a Dh262m loss in the same period last year, as net fee and commission income almost doubled to Dh96.9m, from Dh49.2m a year ago.