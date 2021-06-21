Saudi Arabia's Watheeq launches $26.7m PropTech venture capital fund for Mena investments

At least 50% of the start-ups chosen by the fund for investment operate in the kingdom

The Riyadh skyline. The Watheeq PropTech VC Fund is a closed-ended fund, which complies with Sharia principles of investments. Getty
The Riyadh skyline. The Watheeq PropTech VC Fund is a closed-ended fund, which complies with Sharia principles of investments. Getty

Watheeq Financial Services, a Saudi Arabia-based investment management and financial advisory company, is launching a venture capital fund worth 100 million Saudi riyals ($26.7m) that will invest in property technology start-ups in the kingdom and in the region.

The Watheeq PropTech VC Fund is a closed-ended venture capital fund and is Sharia-compliant, the company said in a statement on Sunday.

The Saudi Arabia Capital Market Authority-licensed fund is expected to reach its initial close in the third quarter of this year.

“We are investing in rapidly-growing start-ups … potential market leaders who are disrupting the traditional real estate markets and stimulating eco-friendly lifestyles,” Khaled Zaidan, managing partner of the fund and head of alternative investments at Watheeq, said.

Read More

Aldar's HQ building in Abu Dhabi. Delores Johnson / The NationalAldar offers accelerator programme for PropTech start-ups

Saudi Arabia's Sary secures $30.5m in venture funding

“Venture capitalists are jumping into PropTech and we are thrilled to be pioneering this transformation from Saudi Arabia to the region.”

Investors have increasingly invested in PropTech after the coronavirus pandemic forced companies, including those in the real estate sector, to digitise to ensure business continuity. Last month, Aldar Properties, Abu Dhabi's biggest property developer, said it is partnering with US venture capital firm Fifth Wall to invest in a fund focused on supporting PropTech start-ups in Europe. The Abu Dhabi company also launched an accelerator in May to support PropTech start-ups in the region.

The Watheeq PropTech VC fund will pick companies that are using technology to solve pain points in the real estate sector, while adhering to Sharia compliant investment standards. It will help bridge the gap between the Middle East and North Africa markets and the rest of the world by opening up new market opportunities.

At least 50 per cent of the portfolio companies chosen by the fund for investment operate in Saudi Arabia, the biggest Arab economy, the company said.

Smart cities, smart buildings, real estate analytics, blockchain and online viewing technology are some of the focus areas for PropTech companies that are looking to disrupt the traditional market through digital solutions for the entire real estate value chain.

In addition to the pandemic, climate concerns and a rapid rise in population have all contributed in accelerating technology adoption in the real estate and construction sectors and their related industries.

“However, real estate hasn’t met its tech-potential yet. Even though the real estate sector is the largest investment asset class in the world … it still under-utilises technology,” Mr Zaidan said.

Published: June 21, 2021 07:30 AM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
A pedestrian walks past a mural of aircraft at an airport, in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, May 26, 2021. India is preparing a stimulus package for sectors worst affected by a deadly coronavirus wave, aiming to support an economy struggling with a slew of localized lockdowns, people familiar with the matter said. The finance ministry is working on proposals to bolster the tourism, aviation and hospitality industries, along with small and medium-sized companies. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg

UAE residents rush to book tickets from India to Dubai as flights resume

Transport
The new mode is lighter and more powerful. Courtesy Al-Futtaim

Dubai and Abu Dhabi police forces get Toyota's 2022 Land Cruiser

Transport
Writer and politician Rabina Khan's experience as an immigrant has inspired her new book. Shutterstock

Rabina Khan tackles racism and the hijab in her memoir 'My Hair is Pink Under this Veil'

Books
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani made sweeping changes among Cabinet security posts. AP Photo

Afghan president sacks interior, defence and military heads

Asia
Concourse D at Dubai International Airport's Terminal 1. The airport is set to hit 90 per cent of its pre-pandemic capacity by autumn. Dubai Airports

Dubai to reopen Terminal 1 ahead of 'huge' surge in passenger traffic

Business
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Business Extra
Pawel Jablonski, Poland's undersecretary of state for economic and development co-operation for Africa and the Middle East, was in Abu Dhabi this month. Image: Khushnum Bhandari / The National

How Poland is helping to shape the economy of tomorrow - Business Extra podcast
Consumers are using cash less since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, preferring instead to use pay for goods and services with e-wallets and contactless cards. Silvia Razgova / The National

Are you ready for a cashless life? – Pocketful of Dirhams
A picture taken late on June 2, 2021, shows fire raging at an oil refinery in the Iranian capital Tehran. A fierce blaze broke out at the refinery in southern Tehran after a liquefied gas line leaked and exploded, the head of the capital's crisis team said on state television. / AFP / TASNIM NEWS / Vahid AHMADI

How Iran's oil industry is at the mercy of its politics - Business Extra podcast
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 27, 2019 Amazon workers sort and pack items at the Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Peterborough, east England. US e-commerce giant Amazon on Friday said it will create another 10,000 jobs in Britain, a day after announcing a US hiring spree as online shopping booms during the pandemic. / AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

Stripe's Middle East plans and the untapped 'GDP of the internet': Business Extra podcast
The UAE suspended travel from three countries on Wednesday. Getty  

Where to find the best travel deals for summer 2021 – Pocketful of Dirhams
Sadiq Gillani, travel industry expert and lecturer at Stanford University. Courtesy Sadiq Gillani

Future of travel: 'vacc-ications', higher airfares and cheaper hotel rooms - Business Extra Podcast
A view of Dubai's Burj Khalifa, built by Emaar Properties, at the centre of the developer's Downtown Dubai district. The company more than doubled UAE property sales during the first quarter. Courtesy Emaar

Is it more cost-effective to rent or buy a home in the UAE? – Pocketful of Dirhams
Justin Smith, chief executive of Bloomberg Media, says there will be demand for in-person conferences in the last quarter of the year after a period of online-only events due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Shutterstock

Listen: Bloomberg chief: CEOs hungry for in-person events again
Experts say there are a few red flags to help you recognise that your partner might be keeping money secrets from you. Getty Images

Are you guilty of committing financial infidelity? – Pocketful of Dirhams
The Debt Panel. Mona Al Marzooqi / The National

What borrowers have learnt from five years of The Debt Panel – Pocketful of Dirhams
An aircraft is parked at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, on May 9, 2021. / AFP / Hector RETAMAL

Can summer travel revive aviation's fortunes? 'Business Extra' podcast
This illustration photo shows the Epic Games logo reflecting onto the Apple logo of the back of an I-mac in Los Angeles on May 3, 2021. In a court clash with potentially huge repercussions for the world of mobile tech, Fortnite maker Epic Games takes on Apple starting on May 3, 2021, aiming to break the grip of the iPhone maker on its online marketplace. - / AFP / Chris DELMAS

Apple in court amid a new era for data: Business Extra podcast