World Future Energy Summit to focus on providing ‘sustainability blueprint’

The 2023 World Future Energy Summit aims to provide a “crucial sustainability blueprint” amid a global focus on the energy transition and measures to boost investment in the renewables sector.

Energy industry leaders and policymakers from around the world will participate in the three-day event at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre from January 16 to January 18, organisers said on Wednesday.

The summit is the centrepiece of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, a global initiative championed by the UAE and Abu Dhabi's clean energy company Masdar to hasten sustainable development and advance economic, social, and environmental progress.

“This event has evolved just as the energy sector and our economies are transitioning,” said Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure.

“It has now morphed into the Middle East’s most important industry gathering, of which clean energy and infrastructure are key components.”

Countries in the Middle East such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Oman and Egypt are boosting investment in the clean energy sector.

The UAE is investing Dh600 billion ($163.5bn) in clean and renewable energy projects over the next three decades as it aims to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.

It is building the world’s largest solar plant with a capacity of two gigawatts in Abu Dhabi's Al Dhafra region that is expected to be ready next year, as well as the Mohammed bin Rashid Solar Park in Dubai with a capacity of five gigawatts.

Saudi Arabia, the Arab world’s largest economy, also announced a number of new renewable energy projects as it seeks to become carbon neutral by 2060.

The World Future Energy Summit takes place at a time when the UAE is preparing to host Cop28 next year. Photo: RX

Egypt, the most populous country in the Arab world, aims to derive 42 per cent of its electricity mix from renewable sources by 2035. The North African country is hosting Cop27 next month.

“This newly transitioned event profile is in the right place at the right time, underlining a much-needed shift towards reaching our clean energy goals, as well as achieving sustainable governance and adopting consumption and [the] production of natural energy methods that ensure the quality of life for current and future generations,” Mr Al Mazrouei said.

Renewable energy investment continued to rise amid green transition efforts globally. Capital investments in renewables are set to surpass oil and gas spending for the first time in 2022 as high power prices prompt countries to further diversify their energy mix, according to a report by Rystad Energy.

Investment in renewable energy is set to hit $494bn in 2022, outstripping upstream oil and gas spending at $446bn for the year, the Oslo-based energy consultancy said this month.

In addition to the focus on energy, water, eco-waste, solar, smart cities, climate and the environment, next year's event will also preside over the launch of a dedicated hydrogen innovation centre as demand for the clean fuel picks up globally amid green transition efforts, organisers said.

The event takes place at a time when the UAE is preparing to host Cop28 next year.