Anglo American to slash indirect emissions by 2040

The mining giant will lower its scope three emissions from across its value chain

Reuters
Oct 29, 2021

Anglo American has said it aims to halve its indirect greenhouse gas emissions by 2040, as the miner bolsters renewable electricity supply in South America and explores ways to better access metals and minerals.

The company said reduction in Scope 3 emissions, or greenhouse gases (GHG) produced from a company's product or service that are released further along the value chain, depends on the steel sector cutting carbon emissions and a supportive global policy.

"Through innovative technologies and practices, we can be more targeted in accessing those metals and minerals, use less water and energy and, crucially, generate fewer GHG emissions," chief executive Mark Cutifani said.

Read more
Billionaires: Mining magnate Gina Rinehart plans to sell cattle farms to cash in on global beef demand
Anglo American’s future may lie outside South Africa
Updated: October 29th 2021, 11:00 AM
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Anglo American to slash indirect emissions by 2040
An image that illustrates this article Cop26 warning: net zero 'not possible' without private finance
An image that illustrates this article Bloomberg and Goldman Sachs roll out index focusing on clean energy
An image that illustrates this article Saudi Arabia signs green initiative pact with Britain