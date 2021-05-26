UAE's Select Group buys beachfront plot on Palm Jumeirah

bz27 MAY Palm Jumeirah Select Group will launch branded luxury homes and an ultra-luxury boutique hotel on the plot in Palm Jumeirah. Courtesy: Nakheel (Palm Jumeirah)

Dubai developer Nakheel said it sold one of the few remaining beachfront plots on Palm Jumeirah’s West Crescent to the UAE-based real estate company Select Group and its joint venture partner Emirates Strategic Investments Company.

The companies are planning to develop branded luxury homes and a boutique hotel on the 17,919 square metre plot, master developer Nakheel said in a statement on Wednesday.

The joint venture already owned an adjacent plot spanning 47,474 sq m. The new purchase brings the group's total beachfront development area on Palm Jumeirah to more than 65,410 sq m, the statement added.

“The demand for tranquil beachfront locations has increased exponentially and our aim is to target the ultra-luxury segment,” Rahail Aslam, founder and group chief executive of Select Group, said.

Dubai's property market is seeing signs of recovery, driven by the emirate's economic support measures and government initiatives, including visas for expatriate retirees, remote workers and the expansion of the 10-year golden visa scheme.

Dubai registered a total of 25,455 real estate transactions worth Dh92 billion from January to April 2021, the Dubai Land Department said on Monday. This represented an increase of 51 per cent in terms of the volume of transactions and 72 per cent in terms of their value compared with the same period in 2020, the DLD said in a statement.

The emirate attracted 8,749 new investors between January and April 2021. They accounted for 65 per cent of the total number of real estate investors in that period and registered a growth of 54 per cent compared with the same period last year, the DLD added.

Palm Jumeirah figured among the top five communities for villa sales in April. In terms of apartment sales, Dubai Marina, Burj Khalifa, Palm Jumeirah, Business Bay and Al Thanyah Fifth registered the highest number of transactions in April, the agency said.

Located between the One & Only and W Hotel Palm Jumeirah, the plot is one of the last few remaining beachfront spaces in the development.

“We are excited to capitalise on [the] recent strong turnaround in [the] Dubai real estate sector by acquiring such quality assets,” Khalid Al Suwaidi, chief executive of ESIC, said.

The hotel operator and architects will be announced within the next few weeks, the companies said.

Select Group plans to start construction on the project before the end of the year, with a completion date expected in three years.

“We are delighted that all parties’ collaboration has concluded with the sale of one of the last remaining plots at our flagship master development, Palm Jumeirah,” a Nakheel spokesperson said.

Other projects built by Select Group include Jumeirah Living Marina Gate in Dubai Marina and 15 Northside in Business Bay.

Should late investors consider cryptocurrencies? Wealth managers recommend late investors to have a balanced portfolio that typically includes traditional assets such as cash, government and corporate bonds, equities, commodities and commercial property. They do not usually recommend investing in Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies due to the risk and volatility associated with them. “It has produced eye-watering returns for some, whereas others have lost substantially as this has all depended purely on timing and when the buy-in was. If someone still has about 20 to 25 years until retirement, there isn’t any need to take such risks,” Rupert Connor of Abacus Financial Consultant says. He adds that if a person is interested in owning a business or growing a property portfolio to increase their retirement income, this can be encouraged provided they keep in mind the overall risk profile of these assets.

Innotech Profile Date started: 2013 Founder/CEO: Othman Al Mandhari Based: Muscat, Oman Sector: Additive manufacturing, 3D printing technologies Size: 15 full-time employees Stage: Seed stage and seeking Series A round of financing Investors: Oman Technology Fund from 2017 to 2019, exited through an agreement with a new investor to secure new funding that it under negotiation right now.

Profile of Hala Insurance Date Started: September 2018 Founders: Walid and Karim Dib Based: Abu Dhabi Employees: Nine Amount raised: $1.2 million Funders: Oman Technology Fund, AB Accelerator, 500 Startups, private backers

Afghanistan fixtures v Australia, today

v Sri Lanka, Tuesday

v New Zealand, Saturday,

v South Africa, June 15

v England, June 18

v India, June 22

v Bangladesh, June 24

v Pakistan, June 29

v West Indies, July 4

If you go The flights Etihad flies direct from Abu Dhabi to San Francisco from Dh5,760 return including taxes. The car Etihad Guest members get a 10 per cent worldwide discount when booking with Hertz, as well as earning miles on their rentals. A week's car hire costs from Dh1,500 including taxes. The hotels Along the route, Motel 6 (www.motel6.com) offers good value and comfort, with rooms from $55 (Dh202) per night including taxes. In Portland, the Jupiter Hotel (https://jupiterhotel.com/) has rooms from $165 (Dh606) per night including taxes. The Society Hotel https://thesocietyhotel.com/ has rooms from $130 (Dh478) per night including taxes. More info To keep up with constant developments in Portland, visit www.travelportland.com. Good guidebooks include the Lonely Planet guides to Northern California and Washington, Oregon & the Pacific Northwest.

Nick's journey in numbers Countries so far: 85 Flights: 149 Steps: 3.78 million Calories: 220,000 Floors climbed: 2,000 Donations: GPB37,300 Prostate checks: 5 Blisters: 15 Bumps on the head: 2 Dog bites: 1

Details Through Her Lens: The stories behind the photography of Eva Sereny Forewords by Jacqueline Bisset and Charlotte Rampling, ACC Art Books

Teams India (playing XI): Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami South Africa (squad): Faf du Plessis (c), Temba Bavuma, Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Vernon Philander, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Rudi Second

