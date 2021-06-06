Emaar records property sales of Dh10.5bn in first five months of 2021

Dubai property market is once again a growth story for developers, Mohamed Alabbar says

Emaar Properties recorded property sales of Dh10.5 billion in the first five months of 2021. The company is forecasting even higher growth for the first half of 2021. courtesy: Emaar
Emaar Properties recorded property sales of Dh10.5 billion in the first five months of 2021. The company is forecasting even higher growth for the first half of 2021. courtesy: Emaar

Dubai’s biggest listed property developer Emaar Properties recorded a 250 per cent jump in property sales in the first five months of 2021 as the economy recovers from the pandemic-driven slowdown.

The company’s total property sales during the period rose to Dh10.5 billion ($2.85bn), compared to Dh3bn in the same period last year, the company said in a statement on Sunday.

“I am confident that the Dubai property market is once again a growth story for developers, in light of the UAE's wise policies, with Emaar perfectly positioned to capitalise on this,” the company's founder and managing director, Mohamed Alabbar, said.

The UAE's property market, which softened in the wake of a three-year oil price slump that began in 2014 and subsequent oversupply concerns, is showing signs of a revival as end-users look to upgrade to larger spaces amid a rise in remote working and learning due to the pandemic.

Economic support measures and government initiatives, including visas for expatriate retirees, remote workers and the expansion of the 10-year golden visa scheme, have also helped to improve sentiment.

Read More

Emaar maintained its market position, despite the challenges brought by the pandemic, founder of the company Mohamed Alabbar said. Satish Kumar / The NationalEmaar Properties shareholders approve 10% dividend payment for 2020

Emaar Properties reports 'sustained interest' from investors during pandemic

In April, the value of Dubai’s property sales transactions hit a four-year high of Dh10.97bn, the highest monthly value since March 2017.

The developer behind Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, is the third-biggest company on the Dubai Financial Market, with a market capitalisation of Dh29bn.

Emaar has launched a number of new developments this year including Golf Place Terraces at Dubai Hills Estate, Caya and Bliss in Arabian Ranches 3, and Palace Beach Residence at Emaar Beachfront, the company said. The developer also delivered other residential units at Dubai Hills Estate, Dubai Creek Harbour, Downtown Dubai and Emaar South.

Last month, the company reported an 8 per cent jump in first-quarter net profit to Dh657m as revenue climbed 12 per cent to nearly Dh6bn.

In other signs of a recovery, payment processor Network International said the UAE's restaurant industry achieved almost the same levels of dine-in spending in the first three months of 2021 as it did in the same period last year.

Overall dine-in spending was 1 per cent lower year-on-year during the first-quarter, according to the company on Sunday.

The quick bites restaurant category, which includes fast food, street food, food trucks and bakery outlets, witnessed the biggest growth in dine-in point of sale transactions during the quarter.

Published: June 6, 2021 03:17 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Supporters of Scottish independence wave flags at a rally. AFP

Iran's networks of influence in Britain revealed by think tank report

Europe
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos will be on board the 'New Shepard' rocket when it attempts to fly to space in July. AP

Jeff Bezos will fly to space on Blue Origin rocket in July

The Americas
An undated handout picture released by Kensington Palace on April 14, 2021 shows Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh with their great grandchildren. Pictured (L-R) are Britain's Prince George of Cambridge, Britain's Prince Louis of Cambridge being held by Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Savannah Phillips (standing at rear), Britain's Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Isla Phillips holding Lena Tindall, and Mia Tindall. (Photo by THE DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE / KENSINGTON PALACE / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / KENSINGTON PALACE / DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - NO COMMERCIAL USE - RESTRICTED TO SUBSCRIPTION USE - STRICTLY NO SALES - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS - NOT FOR USE AFTER DECEMBER 31, 2021. /

What's in a name? Lilibet is not the first royal baby to be named after the Queen

Family
Abubakar Shekau speaks to the camera during a video taken in 2014. AP Photo

'Extreme and stubborn': the rise and fall of Boko Haram's brutal leader

World
Etihad will fly two times per week to Mykonos in Greece from July 8. Shutterstock

Etihad launches new routes to Santorini, Mykonos and Malaga

Travel
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Business Extra
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 27, 2019 Amazon workers sort and pack items at the Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Peterborough, east England. US e-commerce giant Amazon on Friday said it will create another 10,000 jobs in Britain, a day after announcing a US hiring spree as online shopping booms during the pandemic. / AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

Stripe's Middle East plans and the untapped 'GDP of the internet': Business Extra podcast
An Etihad Airways Boeing 787 Dreamliner takes off from Abu Dhabi International Airport. Airlines in the UAE are offering a number of budget-friendly deals for travellers this summer. Getty Images

Where to find the best travel deals for summer 2021 – Pocketful of Dirhams
Sadiq Gillani, travel industry expert and lecturer at Stanford University. Courtesy Sadiq Gillani

Future of travel: 'vacc-ications', higher airfares and cheaper hotel rooms - Business Extra Podcast
A view of Dubai's Burj Khalifa, built by Emaar Properties, at the centre of the developer's Downtown Dubai district. The company more than doubled UAE property sales during the first quarter. Courtesy Emaar

Is it more cost-effective to rent or buy a home in the UAE? – Pocketful of Dirhams
Justin Smith, chief executive of Bloomberg Media, says there will be demand for in-person conferences in the last quarter of the year after a period of online-only events due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Shutterstock

Listen: Bloomberg chief: CEOs hungry for in-person events again
Experts say there are a few red flags to help you recognise that your partner might be keeping money secrets from you. Getty Images

Are you guilty of committing financial infidelity? – Pocketful of Dirhams
The Debt Panel. Mona Al Marzooqi / The National

What borrowers have learnt from five years of The Debt Panel – Pocketful of Dirhams
An aircraft is parked at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, on May 9, 2021. / AFP / Hector RETAMAL

Can summer travel revive aviation's fortunes? 'Business Extra' podcast
This illustration photo shows the Epic Games logo reflecting onto the Apple logo of the back of an I-mac in Los Angeles on May 3, 2021. In a court clash with potentially huge repercussions for the world of mobile tech, Fortnite maker Epic Games takes on Apple starting on May 3, 2021, aiming to break the grip of the iPhone maker on its online marketplace. - / AFP / Chris DELMAS

Apple in court amid a new era for data: Business Extra podcast
It takes discipline and a long-term investment strategy to build wealth. Getty Images

Who wants to be a millionaire? – Pocketful of Dirhams
A cryptocurrency miner, monitors mining data from his computers as they mine for cryptocurrency in Budapest, Hungary Image: Bloomberg

Bitcoin's energy problem a lesson amid tide of digitalisation: Business Extra podcast
It's important for parents to help their children learn about charity from an early age. Getty Images

How to help your children learn about the importance of charity – Pocketful of Dirhams