Trump Organisation to build 62-storey 'ultra-luxury' tower in Georgia

A new Trump-branded property has been unveiled as part of a $2 billion development for Georgia's capital, Tbilisi, marking the entry of US President Donald Trump's conglomerate into the Caucasus.

The “ultra-luxury” 62-storey mixed-use Trump Tower Tbilisi will be the tallest skyscraper in Georgia at 280 metres. It is being positioned as a cornerstone of a strategy to pitch Tbilisi as “an international investment and real estate destination”, Trump Organisation executive vice president Eric Trump said in a statement on Thursday.

Studio prices at the six-tower, 600,000-square-metre complex start at $290,000, or $7,000 per square metre. The Trump-branded residences will be complemented by “high-end hospitality services, luxury retail, world-class dining options and curated leisure spaces”, said Georgian developer Archi.

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, centre, during the launch of Trump Tower Tbilisi. Show caption: Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze, centre, during th…

Archi has partnered with Georgian holding firm Invia and New York-based Sapir Organisation to develop the project. San Francisco-based architectural firm Gensler, which has offices in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, will be designing.

The development is financed through a package provided by Georgia’s TBC Bank and Bank of Georgia, whose parent groups are listed on the London Stock Exchange, Archi said, without providing details of construction phases and handovers.

The project was unveiled at an invitation-only event in Tbilisi on Tuesday attended by business leaders and investors, as well as Georgia's Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze.

Eric Trump shared the first rendering of the tower in May, proclaiming that it “will quickly become a landmark”.

“It’s an exciting milestone for the project and for Downtown Tbilisi, which is quickly becoming one of the most dynamic business and lifestyle destinations in the region,” he said in Thursday's statement. “We are so excited for Tbilisi’s future as an international investment and real estate destination.”

The Trump Organisation, with an international portfolio of developments comprising resorts, hotels, golf courses and residential properties, continues to expand its real estate empire.

It has especially focused on the Gulf with high-profile projects, from an 80-storey tower on Dubai’s Sheikh Zayed Road to golf resorts in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Oman. The conglomerate aims to build more projects as part of its growth strategy, Eric Trump told The National in 2024 after it unveiled its Saudi projects.

The Trumps are also expanding into Asia, having announced the Trump International Golf Club in South Korea and Trump Towers Hyderabad in India.

For Georgia, the development aims to maximise an investment environment that continues to attract a growing number of international investors, residents and visitors.

Real estate is one of the key pillars of the country, whose gross domestic product grew 7.5 per cent year-on-year in 2025, data from the World Bank shows. It also has free trade agreements with the UAE, EU, China and the Commonwealth of Independent States, granting it access to a market with about 2.3 billion consumers.

“The arrival of Trump Tower is a powerful signal of international confidence in Georgia and an important new chapter in the country’s development,” Archi Group co-founder and chairman Ilia Tsulaia said, comparing Tbilisi to Dubai “at the moment it was becoming a truly global destination”.