Investcorp Capital invests more than $200m in US industrial property portfolio

Investcorp Capital, an Abu Dhabi-listed asset manager, has acquired a diversified US industrial property portfolio worth more than $200 million, expanding its exposure to logistics and income-generating assets in the country.

The portfolio comprises 19 industrial properties, totalling approximately 1.4 million square feet, across Dallas–Fort Worth, Chicago, Indianapolis and Cincinnati, the company said in a statement.

This follows another $200 million US real estate investment by the alternative investment firm in senior living and multifamily housing assets across California, New York and New Jersey, as it continues to expand its property portfolio in North America. Before that, Investcorp Capital said it had acquired a 140-home senior living community in Boston.

Expanding US logistics footprint

The acquisition adds to Investcorp Capital’s growing activity in the industrial real estate sector, which, it says, has continued to attract institutional investors due to resilient tenant demand, e-commerce growth and the strategic importance of logistics infrastructure in major US distribution corridors.

Investcorp Capital chief executive Sana Khater said the transaction reflects the company’s long-term investment approach and focus on alternative assets with stable income characteristics.

“This acquisition reflects the strength of Investcorp Capital’s investment approach, which focuses on providing shareholders with exposure to carefully selected alternative assets backed by durable market fundamentals and long-term income potential,” Ms Khater said.

She added that “US industrial real estate continues to stand out as one of the most resilient real asset sectors globally”.

Jonathan Dracos, chief investment officer at Investcorp Capital, said the portfolio offers exposure to "strategically located" industrial assets "across some of the most established logistics hubs" in the US.

The assets are spread across four major US markets with strong transportation and warehousing networks, providing exposure to regions that continue to benefit from demand for distribution and fulfilment facilities, the company said.

Resilient industrial demand

Industry data has continued to support the resilience of the US industrial real estate sector despite broader uncertainty across commercial property markets, according to global real estate consultancy CBRE.

It said in its 2025 US Real Estate Market Outlook that industrial occupiers are focusing on “warehouse efficiency” and “supply chain resiliency,” with the sector entering a new growth cycle supported by long-term logistics demand.

It added that US industrial leasing activity rose 14 per cent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2026, supported by occupiers expanding and optimising logistics networks.

Cushman & Wakefield said net absorption increased 52 per cent year-on-year during the same period, with demand increasingly focused on newer warehouse facilities capable of supporting automation and modern supply chain requirements

While broader commercial property markets continue to face pressure from elevated borrowing costs and weaker office demand, industrial and logistics assets have remained comparatively resilient, according to market analysts and a Reuters analysis of US regional banks’ commercial real estate exposure.

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Investcorp, which has more than $62 billion in assets under management globally, has been increasing investments across real assets, infrastructure and private equity. Earlier this year, the group was considering a public listing within three to five years as it targets doubling its assets under management to $100 billion.

Investcorp Strategic Capital Partners II, the firm's second GP-staking fund, recently raised $1.25 billion to acquire stakes in private markets as the firm expands its presence in alternative investments. The fund exceeded its initial target and drew commitments from global institutional investors.

Investcorp said the capital would be used to pursue investments in middle-market companies in sectors that include healthcare, technology, business services and consumer industries, underscoring the firm’s broader push to scale its global private equity platform.

The company has also been expanding its infrastructure investments in the Gulf region, including a planned investment in the expansion of Oman’s Port of Duqm valued at approximately $550 million, with Investcorp expected to contribute about 20 per cent.

The latest acquisition by Investcorp Capital underlines its strategy of targeting defensive sectors capable of generating recurring cash flows while benefitting from long-term structural trends in global logistics and industrial demand.