Emaar profit jumps by record 30% backed by strong Dubai demand

Dubai real estate developer Emaar Properties reported its strongest annual performance to date, with net profit attributable to shareholders rising to Dh17.6 billion ($4.8 billion) in 2025, up about 30 per cent from a year earlier, as demand in Dubai’s real estate market lifted earnings and sales.

Revenue climbed 40 per cent year-on-year to Dh49.6 billion, driven mainly by robust property development activity and steady growth across the company’s malls, hospitality and recurring-income businesses.

Property sales rose 16 per cent to a record Dh80.4 billion, reflecting strong off-plan demand and continued appetite from both local and international buyers for Dubai real estate. The performance pushed Emaar’s revenue backlog to Dh155 billion, providing visibility over future earnings.

Profit before tax increased 36 per cent to Dh25.7 billion. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, a key measure of operating performance that strips out financing and accounting costs, rose 33 per cent to Dh25.6 billion. The Ebitda growth points to healthy margins and strong operational efficiency across the group’s diversified portfolio spanning property development, retail, hospitality and international markets.

Emaar said its diversified business model and large land bank position it for continued growth.