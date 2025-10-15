Sobha Realty's new Dubai tower to be among UAE's five tallest

Sobha Realty is adding to Dubai's distinct skyline with the tallest tower in the company's portfolio, which will be among the UAE's five tallest once complete.

Sobha SkyParks, to be built on Sheikh Zayed Road, will stand at a height of 450 metres, with 109 floors and 684 residences, the Dubai property developer said on Wednesday.

The building will be divided into five sub-towers, offering views of Sheikh Zayed Road, Palm Jumeirah and the Arabian Gulf, Sobha Realty said.

Amenities will include fitness and wellness offerings, an infinity pool, cinema, family barbecue zone and a padel court.

British Pakistani primary school teacher Zohra Pandor pays Dh85,000 ($23,140) for a two-bedroom apartment in Sobha Hartland that she shares with her South African husband, Salim, and 16-month-old baby.

The latest development adds to Dubai's collection of superlatives for the tallest building, biggest shopping mall and largest man-made islands.

The Middle East, in particular the UAE, has managed to create a reputation when it comes to skyscrapers.

Nineteen of the 100 tallest buildings in the world are in the Middle East, with 15 in the UAE – 13 in Dubai and two in Abu Dhabi. Ten others are under construction and 23 more are proposed, data from the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat shows.

Asia has 62 entries on this list, mostly in China, the council said.

Kingdom Holding, the investment company controlled by Saudi Arabia's Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, last year said it had signed an agreement with Saudi Binladin Group to complete the 1,000m-high Jeddah Tower that is set to be the world's tallest skyscraper.

However, plans have been announced for the 234-floor Burj Mubarak Al Kabir project in Kuwait City, which, if completed, would surpass Jeddah Tower by one metre, the council said.

Dubai already has the 828m Burj Khalifa, currently the world's tallest. Next up is the 725m Burj Azizi, which would be the world's second-tallest on completion in 2028.

Sobha Realty is on an aggressive expansion spree and plans to launch eight to 10 new “multibillion-dirham" projects in the UAE this year amid the country's property boom, the company's founder PNC Menon told The National in January.

Sobha expects 30 per cent annual growth in sales to Dh30 billion ($8.16 billion) in 2025, with its projects in Dubai and Umm Al Quwain contributing Dh22 billion and Dh8 billion, respectively, to the total.

