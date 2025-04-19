Al Qasba in Sharjah. Commercial property rents on average have increased by 10 per cent to 15 per cent over the past 18 months in the emirate. Pawan Singh / The National
Why Sharjah's commercial real estate market is no longer just an alternative

Average occupancy levels are now above 70 per cent, with prime developments exceeding 90 per cent

Shane Breen

April 19, 2025