The total value of all homes sold in Dubai since 2002 stands at Dh1.47 trillion, according to Knight Frank. Victor Besa / The National
The total value of all homes sold in Dubai since 2002 stands at Dh1.47 trillion, according to Knight Frank. Victor Besa / The National

Business

Property

Nearly one in every five homes in Dubai is worth more than $1 million, report says

House prices are currently about 20 per cent higher than they were at the same time last year, Knight Frank says

Aarti Nagraj
Aarti Nagraj

December 04, 2024

On The Money

Make money work for you with news and expert analysis

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      On The Money