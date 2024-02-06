Aldar to invest $1.36bn to develop income-generating assets in Abu Dhabi

Aldar Properties, Abu Dhabi’s biggest listed developer, will invest Dh5 billion ($1.36 billion) to develop a range of income-generating assets in Abu Dhabi, with a focus on commercial, retail and hospitality sectors amid growing demand for property in the UAE.

The new assets will be delivered in a phased manner between 2025 and 2027 and will add to a growing recurring income portfolio of the company that also includes logistics assets, Aldar said in a statement to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange on Tuesday, where its shares are traded.

“Aldar is driving rapid expansion of its high-value asset portfolio through a disciplined acquisition and develop-and-hold approach, to significantly increase recurring-income streams and long-term capital appreciation,” Talal Al Dhiyebi, group chief executive of Aldar Properties, said.

As part of the investment strategy, Aldar will develop commercial assets in Yas Island, Saadiyat Island, and Al Maryah Island. This includes a 12-storey office tower next to the Yas Plaza Hotels on Yas Island, with 25,000 square metres of new leasable area with retail space. It is expected to be handed over in 2025.

On Saadiyat Island, the company said, it will develop a business park with about 26,000 square metres of NLA at Saadiyat Grove, an integrated mixed-use development in Abu Dhabi’s Cultural District. Set for completion in 2027, the project will have four Grade A commercial office buildings, the company said.

In Abu Dhabi’s financial district on Al Maryah Island, Aldar will extend its partnership with Mubadala and will add a second Grade A commercial tower to the site of the 37-storey office building announced in 2023, to expand the availability of office space within The Abu Dhabi Global Market once completed in 2027.

The expansion within the financial district follows Aldar’s acquisition of the four ADGM towers and Al Maryah Tower in 2022 in deals valued at $1.17 billion and $122.5 million.

The commercial developments on Saadiyat Island, Yas Island and Al Maryah Island will increase Aldar’s commercial NLA by 31 per cent to 549,000 square metres.

Occupancy across the company’s commercial property portfolio currently stands at 95 per cent, with occupancy at the four ADGM towers at 96 per cent at the end of 2023.

More to follow …