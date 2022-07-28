Aldar Properties second quarter profit climbs 55% on stronger demand

Aldar Properties, Abu Dhabi’s biggest listed developer, said second-quarter net profit rose 55 per cent, driven by strong local and international demand for existing inventory and new property launches in the UAE.

Net profit attributable to owners of the company for the three-month period to the end of June climbed to Dh803.9 million ($219m), Aldar said in a statement to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares are traded. Revenue and rental income for the period rose about 22 per cent annually to about Dh2.7 billion.

The company deployed and committed over Dh11bn of capital in the first half of the year as it diversified its portfolio and expanded into new markets and sectors.

“Aldar continues to execute on its transformational growth agenda as we consolidate our position as the leading real estate developer and manager in the UAE," Talal Al Dhiyebi, group chief executive of Aldar Properties said.

"Our diversified business continues to grow from strength to strength with a buoyant market sentiment in Abu Dhabi, underpinned by strong economic fundamentals. We achieved robust development sales driven by substantial demand from end-users and international investors," Mr Al Dhiyebi said.

"Our fee-based business demonstrated strong momentum with a significant ramp-up in government projects and our investment property portfolio showed continued strength in terms of occupancy, income, and value appreciation."

Pent-up demand and improved investor sentiment have also helped to drive property sales, particularly in Dubai and Abu Dhabi that is encouraging developers to launch new projects and further invest in acquiring assets to diversify their portfolios. The property market in the UAE bounced back strongly from the pandemic driven slow-down in 2021 and the trend has continued this year as the Arab world's second-largest economy remains on a strong growth trajectory.

The UAE's economy is set to post its strongest annual expansion this year since 2011 after it grew by 8.2 per cent in the first three months of 2022 on higher oil prices and measures that stemmed the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the Central Bank of the UAE.

Net profit attributable to owners of the company for the first half of the year increased 38 per cent to Dh1.47bn as the developer registered a record sales that increased 26 per cent in the three month period to Dh5.33bn.

"Looking ahead, we remain focused on delivering new development launches and remaining active on the acquisition front as we continue to deploy capital effectively in value-accretive opportunities," Mr Al Dhiyebi said.

On Thursday, Aldar agreed to buy four prime commercial towers from Mubadala Investment Company in Abu Dhabi Global Market, the international financial centre in Abu Dhabi, located on Al Maryah Island in a Dh4.3bn deal.

In February, Aldar struck a $1.4bn deal with Apollo Global Management, one of the world’s largest alternative investment managers. As part of the deal Apollo will invest $1.4bn through Apollo-managed funds and clients in Aldar Properties, which will help Aldar unlock value.

The deal is one of the largest foreign direct investments in Abu Dhabi’s private sector and will spur Aldar's long-term growth.

"Backed by a strong liquidity position and the additional firepower from Apollo Global Management’s investment, we are well-positioned to further progress our transformational growth strategy. This enables us to add further scale to our portfolio, specifically in the education and logistics sectors, as well as expand our geographical footprint across UAE, Egypt, and Saudi,” Mr Al Dhiyebi said.

_______________________

Aldar's projects - in pictures