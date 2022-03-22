Abu Dhabi megaprojects: four new developments announced so far in 2022

Abu Dhabi's skyline continues to evolve, and it certainly isn't finished yet.

A number of major new developments have already been announced in the capital this year, which will bring new communities in a variety of areas.

Here's a look at what's been announced so far in 2022:

Louvre Abu Dhabi Residences

Expand Autoplay Louvre Abu Dhabi Residences by Aldar is expected to have a handover in 2026. All renderings: Aldar

The name gives it away, doesn't it. The Louvre Abu Dhabi Residences by Aldar will be located next to the world famous museum and will also have great views of the sea.

Set within Saadiyat Grove, it has an expected handover date of 2025. It will comprise 400 apartments including studios, one, two- and three-bedroom apartments and five penthouses. All the units will be fitted with fixtures and built-in home appliances.

Residents will be able to make use of a lounge called La Salon Detente, which will have a 12-seat private theatre, a wellness centre, a gym with saunas, space for yoga and meditation and an indoor children’s playroom.

Inside the building will be art and sculptures resembling those exhibited at the museum, while penthouses will have a private panoramic elevator.

Prices start at Dh1.3 million ($353,982).

Reem Hills on Reem Island

Reem Hills on Reem Island. Courtesy Q Properties

Until now, Reem Island has largely featured high tower blocks.

The landscape is set to change however, after Q Properties unveiled Reem Hills — a $2.1 billion gated villa community with a man-made hill.

Although the size of the hill is not known, the developer said it will create a "serene lifestyle" offering beach access, parkland, schools, mosques, a community centre and retail outlets.

Nalaya Villas in the Najmat area of Reem is the only villa scheme currently available on the island.

Bloom Living

Expand Autoplay A rendering of a three-bedroom villa at Bloom Living. All images courtesy Bloom Holding

Bloom Holding is also tapping into the success of the gated community model with its Dh9bn Bloom Living project.

It will feature more than 4,000 Spanish-style villas, townhouses and apartments surrounding a large lake.

The first phase of the development, located close to Abu Dhabi International Airport is named Cordoba after the Andalusian city. It is scheduled for completion by October next year, the company said.

The project will span an area of 2.2 million square metres and will include a clinic, two international schools and a plaza containing shops, cafes and restaurants.

Prices start at Dh1.5m.

Al Nawras Island

A property from LXR Hotels & Resorts will open in Abu Dhabi next year. Photo: Hilton

While this one may not have the scale of Reem Hills and Bloom Living, it is just as eye-catching given the development is on a private island.

It consists of a luxury resort from LXR Hotels & Resorts, a hospitality brand under Hilton, and is set to open in 2023.

The development will have 80 beach and water villas, as well as a 450-square-metre, two-bedroom Royal Villa. It will also be home to a golf course.

There will be the usual resort facilities such as gym, fitness studio, swimming pools, tennis and padel.

______________________________