Amanat buys property assets of Cambridge Medical and Rehabilitation Centre in $12.5m deal

Amanat has acquired real estate assets of Cambridge Medical and Rehabilitation Centre in Abu Dhabi.

Amanat Holdings, the Dubai-listed company that specialises in healthcare and education sector investments across the GCC, has acquired real estate assets of Cambridge Medical and Rehabilitation Centre in Abu Dhabi as it continues to expand its portfolio of investments.

The Dh46 million ($12.53m) deal, made through Amanat’s social infrastructure platform, is the first healthcare sector real estate investment for the company, Amanat said in a statement to the Dubai Financial Market, where its shares are traded.

The transaction will further diversify the company's exposure across the healthcare and education sectors.

“We are assessing a series of opportunities to support us in delivering solid and sustainable returns to our shareholders by investing in the real estate of our leading assets,” Mohamad Hamade, chief executive of Amanat, said.

Amanat plans to further invest in developing its portfolio of companies by either owning the underlying real estate assets or investing in technology.

“I believe this is another step in the right direction to optimising our portfolio and delivering sustainable shareholder returns,” he said.

Amanat acquired Cambridge Medical for $232m in one of the region's biggest healthcare sector deals in March this year.

It bought the CMRC from TVM Capital Healthcare, a private equity company and funded the transaction through a Dh405m bank loan and cash, it said in a statement to the DFM at the time.

“With this transaction, Amanat has fully [used] its paid-up capital of Dh2.5 billion and now manages close to Dh3bn in assets,” its chairman Hamad Al Shamsi said in March.

CMRC, a specialist provider of post-acute care and rehabilitation services, has three units with a capacity of more than 250 beds in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. It posted a net profit of $15.2m last year on revenue of $75.3m.

CMRC’s real estate assets includes about 6,000 square metres of land with two three-storey buildings that house inpatient and outpatient facilities and three gyms, the company said on Sunday.

Amanat’s social infrastructure platform will help the company to build a “sizeable and diversified portfolio of real estate assets with a sustainable and resilient yield”, the company said.

“Our social infrastructure platform will target strategic real estate acquisitions with attractive yields to promote stable landlord and tenant relationships in the future,” Mr Hamade said.

“This transaction marks one of many future opportunities in this space.”

Amanat swung to a net profit in the second quarter on the back of a recovery in its healthcare assets, streamlining of costs and a gain from the sale of UAE education provider Taaleem.

Its net income for three months to the end of June climbed to Dh203.8m, compared to a loss of Dh5.1m in the same quarter of 2020, the company said in a statement in August.

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

Medicus AI Started: 2016 Founder(s): Dr Baher Al Hakim, Dr Nadine Nehme and Makram Saleh Based: Vienna, Austria; started in Dubai Sector: Health Tech Staff: 119 Funding: €7.7 million (Dh31m)

