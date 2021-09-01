UK house prices accelerate 2.1% in August despite tax break end

British house prices rose 2.1 per cent in August on the month, indicating robust demand and a shortage of homes for sales are boosting the market despite the tapering of the stamp duty holiday on purchases.

The price increase is the second largest gain in 15 years and follows a 0.6 per cent decline in July when the easing of the tax break left buyers of more expensive homes with a bigger levy to pay.

The annual pace of growth accelerated to 11 per cent from 10.5 per cent, with values now 13 per cent higher than before the pandemic and the average house price nearing the £350,000 ($481,867) mark at £248,857.

Robert Gardner, Nationwide's chief economist, described the August bounce back as “surprising” because the tapering of stamp duty relief in England at the end of June was expected to “take some of the heat out of the market".

“The monthly price increase was substantial — at 2.1 per cent, it was the second largest monthly gain in 15 years after the 2.3 per cent monthly rise recorded in April this year,” Mr Gardner said.

“The strength may reflect strong demand from those buying a property priced between £125,000 and £250,000 who are looking to take advantage of the stamp duty relief in place until the end of September, though the maximum savings are substantially lower - £2,500 compared to a maximum saving of £15,000 on a property valued at £500,000 before the stamp duty relief in England tapered.”

Mr Gardner said a lack of supply was also likely to have been a key factor behind August’s price increase, with estate agents reporting low numbers of properties on their books.

Under the tax incentive programme introduced by Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak in July last year, the first £500,000 of any property purchase in England or Northern Ireland was exempt from stamp duty until the end of June, with similar measures offered in Scotland and Wales.

A £250,000 tax-free allowance will expire on September 30 in England and Northern Ireland, with most experts expecting the market to slow once the incentive is removed.