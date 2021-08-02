Aldar sells out plots in second phase of Al Gurm development

Aldar Properties has sold out land plots in the second phase of its Al Gurm development in Abu Dhabi.

Aldar Properties, Abu Dhabi’s biggest listed developer, has sold 71 new plots of land at its Al Gurm development in the capital as demand for its prime projects surge amid the continued recovery of the property market.

The plots in the second phase of the waterfront community, which comprises a series of archipelago-style islands on the south-western side of Abu Dhabi’s main island, were exclusively available for purchase by Emiratis, the company said on Sunday.

“We continue to see demand for a wide range of real estate investment opportunities in Abu Dhabi, as evidenced by multiple sell-out launches of turnkey developments on Yas Island and Saadiyat Island in recent months and now the completion of land plot sales at Al Gurm," said Rashed Al Omaira, Aldar Development's chief commercial officer.

Aldar had launched the sale in July, offering buyers plot sizes that ranged in size from 900 square metres to 4,400 square metres, with each having access to beaches in three distinct areas of the development – The Beach, The Canal and The Island.

The development's first phase was completed in 2010 and the construction of the second phase is scheduled to begin in September, with handovers expected from March 2024, according to Aldar.

The Abu Dhabi developer has unveiled several projects this year as the property market continues to recover from the coronavirus-induced slowdown on the back of economic stimulus measures and a rapid mass vaccination programme.

Last month Aldar sold all 83 villas at its Saadiyat Island development, Saadiyat Reserve, The Dunes, to customers from 14 countries, with Emiratis as main buyers.

This followed the success of villa plot sales in Saadiyat Reserve’s first two phases, the company said at the time.

Villa prices in Dubai and Abu Dhabi grew by 3.9 per cent and by 2.2 per cent respectively on a quarterly basis at the end of the first quarter, property consultancy Chestertons said in a report earlier this year.

Aldar plans to unveil five new projects in 2021 on Reem, Saadiyat and Yas Islands as it aims to equal or surpass its 2020 sales of Dh3.6 billion ($980 million), Jonathan Emery, chief executive of Aldar Development, told The National in an interview in May.

Tips on buying property during a pandemic Islay Robinson, group chief executive of mortgage broker Enness Global, offers his advice on buying property in today's market. While many have been quick to call a market collapse, this simply isn’t what we’re seeing on the ground. Many pockets of the global property market, including London and the UAE, continue to be compelling locations to invest in real estate. While an air of uncertainty remains, the outlook is far better than anyone could have predicted. However, it is still important to consider the wider threat posed by Covid-19 when buying bricks and mortar. Anything with outside space, gardens and private entrances is a must and these property features will see your investment keep its value should the pandemic drag on. In contrast, flats and particularly high-rise developments are falling in popularity and investors should avoid them at all costs. Attractive investment property can be hard to find amid strong demand and heightened buyer activity. When you do find one, be prepared to move hard and fast to secure it. If you have your finances in order, this shouldn’t be an issue. Lenders continue to lend and rates remain at an all-time low, so utilise this. There is no point in tying up cash when you can keep this liquidity to maximise other opportunities. Keep your head and, as always when investing, take the long-term view. External factors such as coronavirus or Brexit will present challenges in the short-term, but the long-term outlook remains strong. Finally, keep an eye on your currency. Whenever currency fluctuations favour foreign buyers, you can bet that demand will increase, as they act to secure what is essentially a discounted property.

