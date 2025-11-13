UAE’s Lodd Autonomous completes first test flight of Abu Dhabi-built UAV

Lodd Autonomous completed the first test flight of its heavy-lift unmanned aircraft, Hili on Thursday, marking a new step in the UAE’s ambitions to build and export home-grown autonomous aviation technologies.

DRIFTx at Abu Dhabi Autonomous Week. Diyab Basheer / The National

The demonstration took place in Al Ain during the first Abu Dhabi Autonomous Week, which showcased the emirate’s plans to become a global centre for robotics, advanced mobility and autonomous systems. The hybrid aircraft, which was designed, engineered and manufactured entirely in Abu Dhabi, can carry payloads of up to 250kg over nearly 700km.

Powered by a modular hybrid propulsion system, Hili is part of the UAE’s push to build complex aviation programmes locally and position itself as a leader in next-generation air cargo.

Rashid Mattar Al Manai, chief executive of Lodd Autonomous, said the flight reflected years of development and a national commitment to building advanced technologies inside the UAE. “It’s a realisation of a national vision to see that design, assembly, production and innovation happen in the UAE,” he told The National following the test.

Inside the UAE’s first test flight of its new autonomous cargo aircraft 02:04

Mr Al Manai, who has led major aerospace programmes in the country, said delivering an aircraft designed entirely in Abu Dhabi demonstrated that the emirate’s innovation ecosystem was working. “The ecosystem that the leadership have put in Abu Dhabi in terms of education, training and industries, works,” he said.

The UAE plans to accelerate its investment in autonomous logistics. Under the country’s transport strategy, the logistics sector is earmarked to contribute Dh300 billion to the national economy by 2031.

Mr Al Manai said initiatives like Hili will help strengthen the UAE’s position as a regional logistics hub by easing trade flows within the country and speeding up connections with neighbouring markets. The company intends to initially focus on the “middle-mile” segment of cargo transport, the gap between major logistics centres and regional distribution points.

“We have produced and designed this aircraft mainly for the middle-mile logistics … and we are targeting the global market either in Africa, Asia or Europe,” Mr Al Manai said. But scaling autonomous aviation will also depend on public trust, he said, something that grows only with consistent performance and transparency.

“Public trust usually comes with day-to-day operations, so we need to operate these systems daily and reliably,” he said. “We need to communicate to people how decisions are made, how the system is monitored, and if something is wrong, how we respond.”

Looking ahead, he said automation will become even more integrated across transport networks. “In five to 10 years, we will have the AI module augment this autonomous solution,” he said. “You will see one pilot operate more than one aircraft, and you will see AI integrate unmanned aircraft with ground vehicles at the same time to streamline the system.”

The test flight also highlighted the growing international confidence in Abu Dhabi’s innovation ecosystem, supporting the development of advanced aviation systems through close collaboration between government and industry.

This page was produced by The National in partnership with Abu Dhabi Autonomous Week.

