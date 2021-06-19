'My former employer is holding on to my passport over traffic fines. Is this legal?'

If an employee leaves their job, the company should check for any fines online before calculating end-of-service dues

If someone drives a company vehicle and incurs traffic fines, it is reasonable that the employee is responsible for the cost of the fine. Pawan Singh / The National
If someone drives a company vehicle and incurs traffic fines, it is reasonable that the employee is responsible for the cost of the fine. Pawan Singh / The National

I have left my job and my visa has been cancelled. However, there are some traffic fines issued against the company car I used. My former employer is now trying to force me to pay the fines despite not telling me about them before cancelling my visa.

He has my passport and says I need to pay the fines before giving it back. Is this legal? WK, Abu Dhabi

There are two issues to address here. Firstly, no employer should ever retain an employee’s passport for longer than strictly necessary. A passport can be given to an employer to obtain a visa or cancel one, although the latter is not always necessary. However, a passport should be handed back as soon as the process is complete.

Read More

Dubai Creek. It is possible for an absconder to return to the UAE on a tourist visa for a holiday as they usually only receive a one-year ban. Reem Mohammed / The National'My husband absconded from the UAE five years ago. Can he return on a tourist visa for a holiday?'

'Can my employer change my contract after I have tendered my resignation?'

'I received a suspicious WhatsApp message. What should I do?'

If someone drives a company vehicle and incurs traffic fines, it is reasonable that the employee is responsible for the cost of the fine. I would certainly expect this cost to be passed on and for this to be clear in a contract of employment.

If someone is leaving their job, their employer should check for any fines online before calculating their end-of-service dues. However, there are times when a fine may take a few days to show on government systems. If the employee has incurred a fine, the employer should provide evidence of the date and time the offence occurred.

Despite this, the employer should not be holding on to a passport and must return it. UAE government officials have repeatedly stated that no employer should retain an employee’s passport.

The Ministry of Interior issued decree 267 of 2002 that states: “As the passport is a personal document and as the law obliges its owner to keep and show when required by the governmental authorities, it is not allowed for any party to detain the passport except by the official parties with a judicial order and according to the law. Consequently, it will be considered as an illegal action to detain the passport in UAE except by the governmental parties.”

The offence carries a jail sentence and a fine of up to Dh20,000. If an employer refuses to return a passport, the worker can file a case against them with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and can also go directly to the police if the document is required urgently.

In the absence of a UAE will, as a first step, the family will have to apply for a succession certificate in the Personal Status Court in Dubai

Daniel O’Brien, Horizons & Co law firm

My husband died in February and I am dealing with his assets as his main beneficiary. We have wills in our home country but none in the UAE.

There are two cars in his name. However, I am getting mixed advice on whether I am allowed to sell them. One person said that I can sell the cars as I am his main beneficiary. My daughter and I plan to leave the UAE soon. Will I be able to sell the vehicles after obtaining a court agreement at a reasonable cost? AP, Dubai

After communicating with AP, I have learnt that a lawyer quoted her a fee of more than Dh20,000 to deal with her late husband’s basic assets in the Dubai Courts. This seemed excessive. Instead, I sought comment from a legal practice.

Daniel O’Brien of Horizons & Co law firm, said: “In the absence of a UAE will, as a first step, the family will have to apply for a succession certificate in the Personal Status Court in Dubai. A succession certificate is a document that determines the legal heirs and the legitimacy of a successor to a deceased’s estate, including, but not limited to, vehicles in the UAE.

“Upon the submission of the required documents such as passport copies of the deceased and of the family [together with the visa page of the deceased], marriage certificate and death certificate, along with a nominal court fee, the court will issue a succession certificate. An inheritance file is opened for distribution of the deceased’s assets according to each legal heir’s share as per the succession certificate. An application, along with the applicable fee, will be submitted to the court regarding transfer of the vehicles to your name so that you may sell them.

“The procedure before the Personal Status Court is comparatively fast and cost effective. Fees should be in the region of Dh2,000.”

While a lawyer can be engaged to deal with such processes, you can save money by dealing with it personally and the court is helpful in such situations.

The process can easily be started by applying for an Application for Succession Declaration (heirship certificate) at an Al Adheed Centre, a division of Dubai Courts, at a cost of Dh105. However, court fees are also payable. You will find more information on Al Adheed's website.

Keren Bobker is an independent financial adviser and senior partner with Holborn Assets in Dubai, with more than 25 years’ experience. Contact her at keren@holbornassets.com. Follow her on Twitter at @FinancialUAE

The advice provided in our columns does not constitute legal advice and is provided for information only

Updated: June 19, 2021 10:40 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Lung cancer is responsible for seven per cent of all UAE cancer cases, 90 per cent of which are caused by smoking. Chris Whiteoak / The National

UAE becomes only second country in world to approve key lung cancer drug

Health
The new Google Store in Chelsea, New York. Photo: Google

Take a look inside Google's first physical retail store

Lifestyle
Vladimir Vukovic's sense of smell and taste are still badly affected five months after catching Covid-19. Courtesy Vladimir Vukovic

Long Covid sufferers tell of perfume that smells like sewage

Health
Skyscrapers in the City of London beyond residential properties in London, U.K., on Friday, May 21, 2021. After a year of shunning the capital amid lockdowns and coronavirus, many renters are now looking to return to urban life as restrictions ease, according to data from estate agent Hamptons International. Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images

End of stamp duty holiday unlikely to dent Middle East demand for British homes

Property
New Covid Restrictions-AD New mandatory entrance procedures carried out at Khalidiyah Mall on June 15, 2021. Khushnum Bhandari/ The National Reporter: Haneen Dajani News

Abu Dhabi suspends green pass until Al Hosn app fault is fixed

Health
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Business Extra
Pawel Jablonski, Poland's undersecretary of state for economic and development co-operation for Africa and the Middle East, was in Abu Dhabi this month. Image: Khushnum Bhandari / The National

How Poland is helping to shape the economy of tomorrow - Business Extra podcast
Consumers are using cash less since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, preferring instead to use pay for goods and services with e-wallets and contactless cards. Silvia Razgova / The National

Are you ready for a cashless life? – Pocketful of Dirhams
A picture taken late on June 2, 2021, shows fire raging at an oil refinery in the Iranian capital Tehran. A fierce blaze broke out at the refinery in southern Tehran after a liquefied gas line leaked and exploded, the head of the capital's crisis team said on state television. / AFP / TASNIM NEWS / Vahid AHMADI

How Iran's oil industry is at the mercy of its politics - Business Extra podcast
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 27, 2019 Amazon workers sort and pack items at the Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Peterborough, east England. US e-commerce giant Amazon on Friday said it will create another 10,000 jobs in Britain, a day after announcing a US hiring spree as online shopping booms during the pandemic. / AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

Stripe's Middle East plans and the untapped 'GDP of the internet': Business Extra podcast
The UAE suspended travel from three countries on Wednesday. Getty  

Where to find the best travel deals for summer 2021 – Pocketful of Dirhams
Sadiq Gillani, travel industry expert and lecturer at Stanford University. Courtesy Sadiq Gillani

Future of travel: 'vacc-ications', higher airfares and cheaper hotel rooms - Business Extra Podcast
A view of Dubai's Burj Khalifa, built by Emaar Properties, at the centre of the developer's Downtown Dubai district. The company more than doubled UAE property sales during the first quarter. Courtesy Emaar

Is it more cost-effective to rent or buy a home in the UAE? – Pocketful of Dirhams
Justin Smith, chief executive of Bloomberg Media, says there will be demand for in-person conferences in the last quarter of the year after a period of online-only events due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Shutterstock

Listen: Bloomberg chief: CEOs hungry for in-person events again
Experts say there are a few red flags to help you recognise that your partner might be keeping money secrets from you. Getty Images

Are you guilty of committing financial infidelity? – Pocketful of Dirhams
The Debt Panel. Mona Al Marzooqi / The National

What borrowers have learnt from five years of The Debt Panel – Pocketful of Dirhams
An aircraft is parked at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, on May 9, 2021. / AFP / Hector RETAMAL

Can summer travel revive aviation's fortunes? 'Business Extra' podcast
This illustration photo shows the Epic Games logo reflecting onto the Apple logo of the back of an I-mac in Los Angeles on May 3, 2021. In a court clash with potentially huge repercussions for the world of mobile tech, Fortnite maker Epic Games takes on Apple starting on May 3, 2021, aiming to break the grip of the iPhone maker on its online marketplace. - / AFP / Chris DELMAS

Apple in court amid a new era for data: Business Extra podcast