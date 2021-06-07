Investors reassess priorities in wake of pandemic, UBS says

Eight in 10 UAE investors surveyed said they wanted to make a difference in the world

Inflows into sustainable funds in the first quarter of 2021 increased by 17 per cent to $185.3bn, according to Morningstar. Photo: Getty Images
Inflows into sustainable funds in the first quarter of 2021 increased by 17 per cent to $185.3bn, according to Morningstar. Photo: Getty Images

The Covid-19 pandemic has made people reassess their priorities, with 90 per cent saying the health crisis has made them want to align their investments with their values, according to UBS.

The pandemic has also made 79 per cent of people reassess their life goals, according to UBS's latest Investor Watch survey.

Some 68 per cent of those surveyed around the world said they wanted to make a difference and the same number said they wanted to find a purpose. In the UAE, these figures were even higher – at 80 per cent and 78 per cent, respectively.

"The pandemic has prompted many investors to re-evaluate what matters most to them and now have a renewed desire to contribute more to benefit society," Tom Naratil, co-president of UBS Global Wealth Management and president of the bank's Americas division, said.

"This is a unique moment where wealth managers have the opportunity to help their clients create immense change and better outcomes for future generations.”

Read More

Millennials are often known to make bad spending decisions. However, financial experts say this can be fixed through careful budgeting. GettyMillennials: seven expert tips to help you manage your money wisely

HSBC rolls out the UAE’s first green mortgages

Investments into assets considered to be responsible from an environmental, social or governance (ESG) perspective continue to grow in popularity. Inflows into sustainable investment funds grew 17 per cent in the first quarter of this year to a record $185 billion, according to data provider Morningstar. The total amount of assets in sustainable funds rose 19 per cent to almost $2 trillion.

UBS's Investor Watch survey, which gained responses from 3,800 investors in 15 countries, found that 59 per cent said they were more interested in sustainable investment than they were before the pandemic.

There was a marked difference in appetite for sustainable investing by age, with 79 per cent of younger investors (aged below 50) saying the pandemic made them want to make more of a difference, compared to 51 per cent of those over 50. Women (84 per cent) were also more likely to have reassessed their goals as a result of the pandemic than men (76 per cent). They were also more likely (51 per cent, versus 42 per cent) to increase charitable giving.

"Globally, investors are motivated to play their part in making the world a better, more sustainable place," Iqbal Khan, co-president of UBS Global Wealth Management, said.

"The heightened interest in charitable giving and desire to obtain sustainable investing advice from younger generations is a sign, too, that this mindset may be here to stay."

Published: June 7, 2021 08:30 AM

SHARE

SHARE

EDITOR'S PICKS
epa09251589 (FILE) - Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Duchess Meghan, holding their son Archie, at the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town, South Africa, 25 September 2019 (reissued 06 June 2021) Duchess Meghan gave birth to her second child, the couple announced on its Internet platform on 06 June 2021. Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor according to the announcement was born in California, USA, on Friday, 04 June 2021. The birth was confirmed by a spokesperson of the grandson of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and his wife. EPA/TOBY MELVILLE / POOL *** Local Caption *** 56698564

Stars congratulate Harry and Meghan on birth of Lilibet

Family
Floyd Mayweather, right, throws a punch at Logan Paul, left, during an exhibition boxing match at Hard Rock Stadium. AP

Logan Paul takes Floyd Mayweather the distance in exhibition boxing bout

Sport
The Bar jacket at the Christian Dior: Designer Of Dreams exhibition, which will open in New York in the autumn. Photo by Adrien Dirand

Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams exhibition to open in New York

Fashion
US Army soldiers (L), stand next to the former Ba'ath Party Headquarters near entrance to the International Zone on May 30, 2021 in Baghdad, Iraq. AFP

Drone attacks in Iraq point to new Iranian strategy

MENA
G7 finance ministers agreed a 15% minimum corporate tax, aimed at getting multinationals to pay more into government coffers. AFP 

Explainer: 'Historic' G7 deal is a step in the right direction to save $240bn a year in lost tax revenues

Business
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Business Extra
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 27, 2019 Amazon workers sort and pack items at the Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Peterborough, east England. US e-commerce giant Amazon on Friday said it will create another 10,000 jobs in Britain, a day after announcing a US hiring spree as online shopping booms during the pandemic. / AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

Stripe's Middle East plans and the untapped 'GDP of the internet': Business Extra podcast
An Etihad Airways Boeing 787 Dreamliner takes off from Abu Dhabi International Airport. Airlines in the UAE are offering a number of budget-friendly deals for travellers this summer. Getty Images

Where to find the best travel deals for summer 2021 – Pocketful of Dirhams
Sadiq Gillani, travel industry expert and lecturer at Stanford University. Courtesy Sadiq Gillani

Future of travel: 'vacc-ications', higher airfares and cheaper hotel rooms - Business Extra Podcast
A view of Dubai's Burj Khalifa, built by Emaar Properties, at the centre of the developer's Downtown Dubai district. The company more than doubled UAE property sales during the first quarter. Courtesy Emaar

Is it more cost-effective to rent or buy a home in the UAE? – Pocketful of Dirhams
Justin Smith, chief executive of Bloomberg Media, says there will be demand for in-person conferences in the last quarter of the year after a period of online-only events due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Shutterstock

Listen: Bloomberg chief: CEOs hungry for in-person events again
Experts say there are a few red flags to help you recognise that your partner might be keeping money secrets from you. Getty Images

Are you guilty of committing financial infidelity? – Pocketful of Dirhams
The Debt Panel. Mona Al Marzooqi / The National

What borrowers have learnt from five years of The Debt Panel – Pocketful of Dirhams
An aircraft is parked at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, on May 9, 2021. / AFP / Hector RETAMAL

Can summer travel revive aviation's fortunes? 'Business Extra' podcast
This illustration photo shows the Epic Games logo reflecting onto the Apple logo of the back of an I-mac in Los Angeles on May 3, 2021. In a court clash with potentially huge repercussions for the world of mobile tech, Fortnite maker Epic Games takes on Apple starting on May 3, 2021, aiming to break the grip of the iPhone maker on its online marketplace. - / AFP / Chris DELMAS

Apple in court amid a new era for data: Business Extra podcast
It takes discipline and a long-term investment strategy to build wealth. Getty Images

Who wants to be a millionaire? – Pocketful of Dirhams
A cryptocurrency miner, monitors mining data from his computers as they mine for cryptocurrency in Budapest, Hungary Image: Bloomberg

Bitcoin's energy problem a lesson amid tide of digitalisation: Business Extra podcast
It's important for parents to help their children learn about charity from an early age. Getty Images

How to help your children learn about the importance of charity – Pocketful of Dirhams