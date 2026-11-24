I was wondering when the Federal Tax Authority would address free zones versus designated zones in the context of corporate tax, excise tax and value-added tax (VAT). It has been done as a clarification rather than law, meaning the authority has nothing new to say. Rather, it wants to ensure that what has been said is clear.

The driver for clarifications is undoubtedly the collation of myriad related queries, formal requests and the outcomes of entity and sector audits. This positive feedback loop is to be welcomed. We can only hope for a lot more of these, which would reduce management distraction and improve bureaucratic and compliance efficiency.

While we inherently know what the three taxes are, let's remind ourselves of what, at its core, differentiates a free zone from a designated zone. A designated zone is a free zone with controlled entry: security passes, logs kept, high fences and so on. Free zones are so numerous that they can be said to be ubiquitous, although the creation of Dubai Integrated Economic Zones has brought a number of them under a single umbrella. The direction of travel would appear to be one of consolidation.

Given the relaxation of rules for sectors that no longer require a 51 per cent Emirati partner, this should not be surprising. It's a natural evolution of how the commercial sector is structured.

Each business must determine what type of zone it is in and manage its accounting and tax treatment accordingly. If the matter affects your approach, seek help and, whatever help you get, get it in writing.

Four types of zone

There are four types, and you can exist in up to three of them at the same time. The first is a free zone for corporate tax purposes, and then there is a designated zone for each tax type.

Corporate tax free zones are those defined by the UAE Cabinet. Designated zones for corporate tax are those defined by VAT legislation, which are additionally included in the published corporate tax law.

While I'm not aware of any detailed list that has been published in the official Gazette, the clarification states that a given free zone authority can confirm which of the two it is. If that is required, again, get it in writing.

Remember that there is a legislated list of designated zones for VAT purposes.

The above also applies to excise tax designated zones, with the addition that warehouse keepers in this category can confirm the status of the zone. This is the only named role of its type in the clarification just issued.

These distinctions are important, particularly for entities seeking qualifying free zone person status, which gives a corporate tax rate of zero per cent.

Benefits stack with confirmed interzone trade. Income from a similarly located qualifying free zone person also qualifies for zero per cent corporate tax, provided the entity is the beneficial recipient and the activity is not excluded.

Failure to comply has serious consequences. It's not that a transaction gets disqualified; it's that the entity is no longer allowed zero per cent corporate tax for four subsequent tax periods after the event.

I've found this specific wording interesting. Why would it not say years instead of periods? Businesses change reporting years; it's a normal practice.

International view

Until now, we've been reviewing everything from an intra-UAE perspective. What does the view look like through an international window if you operate in multiple jurisdictions?

Think of the UAE as one piece of a continually shifting multinational puzzle. Just because you have designed and implemented an ideal solution for this country does not mean it will offer protection from the laws of another.

The ultimate penalty for poor planning is being taxed twice for the same thing. It's not beyond the realm of possibility that this could be three times.

If you find yourself in this position, the likelihood is that you've found out after the fact. In addition to substantial penalties, you will probably face some form of audit. The latter is often far worse because of the cost measured in organisational time.

Regulatory audits in this field are new in the UAE. New inevitably means processes and protocols are still being developed. That will likely extend the time a more mature examination would require.

Depending on the location of your other entities, the maturity of each regime may vary. Imagine a multi-nation investigation where one country is held up waiting for a decision from another.

You cannot prepare for every eventuality, but you should place yourself in a position of least harm.

I'd like to finish on a separate topic: e-invoicing. The October 30 deadline for businesses with annual revenue of Dh50 million ($13.6 million) or more to appoint an accredited service provider has passed. It still needs to be done, but there is now a penalty of Dh5,000 for each month of delay. There is still time for everyone else, with smaller businesses required to appoint a provider by March 31 next year. Not much, but enough. Use it.