Building a good financial plan for one person is hard enough. It has to pay for today and provide for tomorrow. It has to protect against what goes wrong, and it has to help the investor stay disciplined when markets test their nerve.

Building one plan for two people is harder still, particularly when they see money differently. And many couples do. Partners often hold very different views on how much to spend, how much to save, and what should pass on to the next generation.

After more than two decades of working with families, I’m more convinced than ever that personal finance is more personal than it is finance.

Where each story comes from

A person’s money story usually starts long before they have any money of their own. It starts with what they saw at home: how their parents talked about money, argued about it, or avoided the subject altogether.

Morgan Housel makes the point well in The Psychology of Money. Your own experience of money is a tiny fraction of what’s happened in the world, yet it shapes most of how you think the world works. Few of us ever stop to examine it.

Now put two of those stories in the same household.

One partner remembers a parent losing their job, and how quickly the family had to cut back. For that person, a healthy cash reserve will always feel like safety, and spending it will always feel like a risk.

The other partner grew up with parents who saved diligently for years and then had little time or health left to enjoy it. For them, money sitting idle looks like a wasted opportunity, and caution looks like fear.

Quote Personal finance is more personal than it is finance

Housel’s first chapter is called “No One’s Crazy”. Neither partner is wrong. They learnt different lessons from different experiences, and both lessons made sense at the time.

When one story dominates

I’ve noticed that most couples settle into roles over time. One partner looks after the money and does most of the talking about it. The other steps back, sometimes willingly, sometimes because it’s easier than arguing.

The risk is that the financial plan quietly becomes one person’s plan. It reflects one set of fears, one set of hopes and one view of what the money is for.

When that happens, the partner whose view keeps losing out can start to see themselves as the problem. They’re the one who spends too freely, or the one who worries too much. Unless they can see some of their own goals in the plan, it isn’t really a shared plan. And a plan that one partner doesn’t believe in is much harder to stick with when markets have a difficult year.

I’m not suggesting every decision needs a 50/50 split, of course. Some couples are happy for one person to lead. That works well, provided both of them have chosen it.

Making room for both

The stories behind each partner’s views don’t usually disappear. You can’t erase what someone learnt at the age of ten. You can make sure the plan has room for both.

In practice, that often means building in a little of each instinct. A cash reserve large enough to let the cautious partner sleep at night. A clearly defined amount set aside for the things the other partner wants to enjoy while they’re healthy enough to enjoy them. A shared agreement on what counts as long-term money, so neither partner feels the need to defend it every time markets fall.

When I meet a couple, I try to understand both money stories before looking at a single number. Often, what looks like a disagreement about money turns out to be two people who came from different places and learnt different lessons for good reasons.

The aim of any plan should be to give your family the best chance of financial independence. That has to include a plan that works for both of you, whatever money scars each of you carries.

So, when you next sit down to review your plan together, it may be worth asking each other where your views on money first came from. The answers are often more useful than the numbers.

The advice provided in our columns does not constitute legal or financial advice and is provided for your information only. Readers should seek appropriate independent legal and financial advice from a regulated professional