My Dubai Salary: 'I earn up to Dh45,000 a month coaching wellness to women in midlife’

Monika Singh arrived in Dubai 12 years ago with a dentistry degree from India and a plan to sit her Dubai Health Authority licensing exams to practise in the UAE. Then she started attending group workout classes while she studied, discovered a love for dance fitness and never looked back.

Today, she runs Monika Sphere, a women's wellness coaching business specialising in women in midlife, a niche she arrived at through her own experience with perimenopause after having her son, now seven.

She now works exclusively within Arabian Ranches 1 and 2, coaches 23 clients, and earns between Dh42,000 and Dh45,000 a month.

What was your first job?

Before I started my own thing, I was doing group exercise classes in Fitness First and some other studios across Dubai. That was my starting point in the industry.

I was never into fitness, honestly. I started attending dance fitness classes, and it just kind of stayed with me, and I was like, “Oh wow, I really want to do this.” I told my husband; I expressed my feelings to him, and he was very supportive.

From there, I started my journey into fitness. I took my Zumba training, then I went into a group exercise leadership programme. Then I did my yoga training, Les Mills Body Balance training, then personal training and sound healing. A lot of things happened, and here I am today.

And now?

I’ve set up my own company. I have been training 23 ladies, and I'm just around Ranches 1 and 2 – I don't go outside because of commute time, and I also don't have time to go out and train people. My average earnings are Dh42,000 to Dh45,000 a month.

Ms Singh originally trained to be a dentist. Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: Ms Singh originally trained to be a dentist. Chris Whiteoak …

My training is not just about typical strength training. Of course, strength training is important for women, but other factors come into play, like mobility, recovery, your sleep, your meditation, and your breathwork. Everything comes together to give you a balanced and sustainable fitness regime.

I also specialise in women in midlife. This came to me through my own experience. After I delivered a baby, and as I entered my midlife phase – that is, perimenopause – I realised that my energy was not the same, my sleep was getting affected, and my responsibilities were different. And I realised the same complaint was coming from the women that I coach.

Coming from a medical background, I have more understanding of human anatomy and physiology. I decided to dive more into this and study women's wellness, especially in midlife. I took my training, and now I am helping women achieve their goals without punishing themselves.

Do you manage to save and invest?

Yes, I do save. I'm not investing yet, but I do take care of my daily routine. I have a boy – seven years old – so I manage his school fees, then take care of my car loan, and some house chores. I keep around Dh3,000 to Dh4,000 aside for household expenses, and the rest I save. My husband takes care of the rest of the house.

Growing up, were you taught how to handle your finances?

When I was in university studying dentistry, we were given a very small amount of pocket money, and you had to manage that throughout the week. You wouldn't get more than that – that was the rule set by our parents, because in India it's like that. That's how I learnt how to manage my expenses.

Honestly, I didn't learn anything about investing because we were not given the right to make any decisions on that. It was all my father who used to do that, not us.

What are your financial goals?

A website and new home are Ms Singh's next life goals. Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: A website and new home are Ms Singh's next life goals. Chris…

Currently, my goal is to launch my online portal. I have been saving for that because launching an online portal, an app, and everything else is expensive.

Long-term, we have a plan to get a new, bigger house after I launch my online portal, once it becomes successful and once we start getting more and more income. That is our first plan.

Where do you want to see yourself in the next 10 years?

I want to be a known personality, a successful businesswoman – among people in the UAE who are known for their work.