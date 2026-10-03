UAE Property: 'Who pays to install an EV charger at a rented villa?'

Question: I rent a villa in Dubai and recently bought an electric car. There is no charging point at the property, so I asked my landlord whether I could have one installed at my own expense. He initially agreed, but is now saying that because the charger will remain with the villa when I eventually leave, I should also pay for any approvals, electrical upgrades and reinstatement, if required.

The community management told me I cannot simply appoint an electrician and install one myself.

With more people buying electric cars in Dubai, I imagine this is going to become a common issue. Who is responsible for getting permission, and if I pay for something that ultimately improves the landlord's property, can I take the charger with me when I leave? James, Dubai

Answer: This is an interesting issue and one I suspect we'll see much more frequently as electric vehicle ownership increases.

I would not install anything without written approval. An EV charger isn't simply an appliance you plug into the wall; it can involve alterations to the property's electrical infrastructure and, potentially, the community's systems, so the landlord and relevant community or building management may need to approve the installation.

The question of who pays is largely something for you and the landlord to agree on. If you're requesting the charger for your personal use, it's reasonable that the landlord may expect you to meet the installation cost. Equally, you're correct that a professionally installed charging point potentially becomes an improvement to his property and could make it more attractive to future tenants.

I'd therefore negotiate before spending anything. Agree in writing who pays for the equipment, installation, approvals and electricity consumption, and importantly, what happens when your tenancy ends.

If the charger can be removed without damaging the property, you may want the agreement to allow you to take it. Alternatively, if the landlord wants it left behind, perhaps he contributes towards the installation.

This is ultimately less about who is “right” and more about documenting the arrangement properly. The mistake would be spending thousands of dirhams improving somebody else's property and only discussing ownership of the equipment when you're moving out.

Q: My wife and I bought an off-plan apartment in Dubai largely because of the view shown to us when we purchased. The sales presentation, brochure and agent all made a big point of the open waterfront view and we paid considerably more for that particular unit.

Construction is now well advanced, but we've discovered another building is planned on the plot directly in front of ours. The developer says master plans evolve and that our sales and purchase agreement (SPA) doesn't guarantee a permanent view.

I appreciate Dubai is constantly developing, but if somebody pays a premium specifically because a property is marketed with a particular view, surely the developer cannot simply change it afterwards? Do buyers have any protection in this situation? Jonathan, London

A: This is a very good example of why buyers need to distinguish between what is shown in the marketing material and what is actually contractually guaranteed.

A beautiful rendering showing uninterrupted water, golf-course or skyline views doesn't necessarily amount to a contractual promise that those views will remain forever.

The starting point should therefore be your SPA, together with the approved plans and any documents incorporated into the sale. Look particularly for provisions allowing the developer to modify the master plan, surrounding plots, building configuration or overall development programme.

I would also retain the original brochure, emails, WhatsApp conversations and anything else demonstrating how the apartment was represented when you purchased it. If you were specifically charged a premium for a particular view and this can be evidenced, that information could become important.

I would also ask the developer for details of the proposed building and establish whether it was already part of an approved master plan when you purchased or represents a subsequent change. Those are potentially quite different circumstances.

The fact that the view influenced your decision doesn't automatically establish that you're entitled to compensation, but if something material was expressly represented and the eventual product differs substantially, it's certainly worth obtaining independent legal advice.

There's also an important lesson here for anyone buying off-plan. Don't simply ask the agent what your apartment overlooks today. Ask who owns the land in front of it, what that plot is designated for and what could legally be built there in the future.

In a rapidly developing city like Dubai, today's empty plot isn't necessarily tomorrow's view.

The opinions expressed do not constitute legal advice and are provided for information only. Please send any questions to mario@evadxb.com