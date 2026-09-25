Dubai records 2,395 construction and occupancy breaches after more than 16,000 inspections

Dubai Municipality has recorded 2,395 breaches related to building use, occupancy and unauthorised construction after more than 16,000 inspections in residential areas since early 2026.

Of the breaches identified, 451 have been fully rectified and 1,478 are undergoing corrective measures. The Municipality has taken strict action in 466 cases and continues to monitor outstanding breaches to ensure timely resolution.

The Municipality made more than 800 visits across Al Warqa residential areas as part of its continuing monitoring of construction activities and building use.

The most prominent breaches included bachelor accommodation in areas where it is not permitted, multiple families occupying a single residential unit, and construction works or alterations carried out without the required permits.

These inspections are part of the Municipality’s daily monitoring programme which is designed to identify breaches early, ensure prompt corrective action, and strengthen compliance among property owners and occupants. The programme also addresses practices that may affect residents’ safety, building integrity and the quality of the residential environment.

“These efforts support Dubai’s continued development as a safe, well-regulated and sustainable urban environment that enhances quality of life for residents," said Eng Maryam Al Muhairi, chief executive of the Building Regulation and Permits Agency at Dubai Municipality.

Owners must follow rules

The authority reminded building owners to comply with approved uses for residential buildings and villas. Owners must not rent to bachelors or multiple families where such occupancy is prohibited.

Owners must also obtain necessary permits and approvals before any construction or alterations. This includes activities such as non-structural wall demolition, installing a kitchen window or serving hatch, relocating internal partitions, converting a closed kitchen into an open one, and other internal layout modifications.

These measures support structural safety, regulate the use of residential properties and help limit practices that may affect the character and quality of residential neighbourhoods.

Dubai Municipality urged community members to report non-compliant practices through official channels. Public reporting supports inspections and enables faster responses, contributing to safer, well-regulated residential areas across the emirate.