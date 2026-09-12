UAE Property: 'How do I know I’m genuinely ready to buy a house and not just talking myself into it?'

Question: I've lived in Dubai for more than six years and have always rented because I liked the flexibility. Recently, I've found myself looking at properties to buy almost every weekend, but every time I get close to making a decision, I hesitate. Part of it is because of the regional situation, but I also wonder if I'm simply nervous about taking on a mortgage for the first time. I have enough saved for a deposit; my job is stable and I don't see myself leaving Dubai anytime soon. So, how do you know when you're genuinely ready to buy, rather than simply talking yourself into it? JH, Dubai

Answer: Your email described exactly how long-term residents feel before buying their first home.

Buying property is one of the biggest financial decisions most people ever make, so if you weren't feeling a little nervous, I'd probably be more surprised. Over the years, I've met countless buyers who admitted they were waiting for that moment when everything felt certain. The truth is, very few people ever experience that feeling. There always seems to be something happening in the world that makes us question whether we should wait a little longer.

From what you've told me, your decision shouldn't really be driven by the headlines. I'd be looking much more closely at your own circumstances. You have a stable career, you've built up a deposit and, perhaps most importantly, you can already see yourself staying in Dubai for several more years. Those are usually far stronger indicators than trying to predict what the market might do over the next six to 12 months.

One thing I often ask buyers is whether they could picture themselves still being happy with the purchase if property prices didn't move for the next couple of years. If the answer is yes, you're buying for the right reasons. A home shouldn't have to justify itself purely through capital appreciation. It should improve your quality of life and make financial sense over the longer term.

Take your time, ask plenty of questions, view different communities and don't feel pressured into making a decision because someone tells you it's the perfect moment. If the property suits your lifestyle the numbers are comfortable and you can genuinely see yourself living there, you'll probably find that confidence comes naturally once you've made the decision.

Q: My husband and I have lived in the UAE for almost 20 years and have managed to build a comfortable life here. Our son has recently started working in Dubai and wants to buy his first apartment. He's asked if we'd consider helping him with the deposit, which we're fortunate enough to be able to do. Part of me thinks we should let him save for it himself because that's what we had to do. Another part of me feels that helping him buy sooner could make a huge difference to his future. What are your thoughts? LA, Abu Dhabi

A: Over the past few years, I've noticed lots of parents asking the same question. Many have spent years building wealth in Dubai and now find themselves wondering how best to help the next generation.

Helping with a deposit can be an incredible head start, particularly if it allows a young professional to begin building equity instead of paying rent for several more years.

At the same time, I think it's healthy for children to have their own financial commitment to the purchase. It gives them a completely different appreciation of ownership and responsibility.

The conversations that matter most usually happen before any money changes hands.

Who owns the property? Is the money a gift or a loan? What happens if your son's circumstances change?

These aren't awkward conversations; they're sensible ones that often strengthen family relationships because everyone knows where they stand from the beginning.

Reading your email, I don't get the impression you're trying to buy your son a lifestyle he couldn't otherwise afford. You're simply wondering whether you can give him a slightly earlier start than you had. If that's the case and he's buying within his means rather than beyond them, I think many parents would consider that a wonderful investment, not just in property, but in their child's future.

The opinions expressed do not constitute legal advice and are provided for information only. Please send any questions to mario@evadxb.com