Recruiters in UAE warn young people against leaning solely on AI to create CVs

Recruiters in the UAE have warned that many young people are relying too heavily on artificial intelligence to create CVs, resulting in documents that lack authenticity, are easy to spot and mostly end up in the bin.

They are encouraging Gen Z – born between 1997 and 2009 – to combine “new school tools” with “old school effort” while applying for jobs.

A personalised CV or message written in your own voice still stands out to a millennial or baby-boomer manager, says Nicki Wilson, owner and managing director of Dubai-based consultancy Genie Recruitment.

“Social media presence matters, but authenticity is key. Learn to market yourself genuinely, show your skills and build your brand,” she recommends. “Video CVs are memorable and can work well, but they haven’t gone mainstream.”

Data from strategy consultancy Public First shows that 87 per cent of young professionals in the UAE now turn first to digital platforms to look for employment.

Goodbye to traditional approach

Unlike previous generations, which relied heavily on personal networks or classified ads, Gen Z is ditching the traditional approach to job hunting in the UAE, according to Pedro Lacerda, UAE country head at recruitment agency Tasc Group.

Job boards, professional networking sites such as LinkedIn and even social media channels like Instagram and TikTok are key sources, where candidates discover roles and research companies, he says.

Nearly half of Gen Z say they secured a job or internship through TikTok, while 92 per cent trust the social media platform for career advice, according to the findings of a survey by resume builder Zety, which polled 900 Gen Z in January.

About 76 per cent of Gen Z rely on Instagram for career content, over twice as many as LinkedIn (34 per cent), the survey found.

Many organisations continue to rely on traditional recruitment methods. But Gen Z prefers creative, technology-driven recruitment processes that reflect the digital environment they grew up in, according to Mr Lacerda.

He says companies that embrace innovation by providing “interactive, efficient and transparent hiring experiences” are more likely to attract and secure top talent quickly and effectively.

Reviewing social media presence

“From a market perspective, progressive companies are embracing new evaluation methods, including reviewing social media presence, digital portfolios and video resumes to better understand candidates’ skills, personality and cultural fit,” Mr Lacerda says.

"These methods provide a richer, more dynamic view of applicants than traditional CVs alone."

Gen Z job applicants are drawn to organisations that actively showcase their workplace culture, values and clear career progression. Flexibility, opportunities for learning, mentorship and exposure to diverse projects rank highly alongside competitive pay, he explains.

This generation often forms strong impressions based on a company’s online presence before submitting an application. Companies that lack a visible digital presence often get passed over, even if they offer great roles, he warns.

Gen Z is also highly selective and research-driven. They compare employers, salaries and benefits, read reviews and seek insights from peers and online communities to assess potential fit, Mr Lacerda adds. They also evaluate the full package, including work-life balance, professional growth, and company values, rather than focusing solely on base salary, he adds.

Gen Z is far more transparent about compensation than older generations, according to recruiters. Getty Images

Inflated expectations

However, Ms Wilson from Genie Recruitment warns that it is more challenging than ever for young people to secure entry level roles in the UAE. Therefore, she encourages young people to gain as much work experience as possible in any industry when they’re starting out.

There is often a gap between expectations and reality. Many Gen Z candidates want a top-tier role immediately after graduating, which creates stress when things don’t align, she points out. It often takes time and real-world experience to bridge that gap.

“We often hear wildly inflated expectations from Gen Z candidates who have little to no experience. That kind of unrealistic outlook can hold them back, they risk being overlooked for roles or alienating employers,” she warns.

“I’ll never forget when an intern with no experience tried to negotiate their salary with me. It showed how early salary negotiation is becoming part of their mindset.”

Mr Lacerda says his agency regularly encounters young professionals seeking competitive pay that they believe reflects both their skills and digital fluency, while some sectors continue to lag in updating compensation structures.

This misalignment can create challenges in hiring and retention, especially for roles that require highly specialised or in-demand skills.

Transparent salary discussions

Gen Z is far more transparent about compensation than older generations, according to recruiters.

“Conversations about pay, once considered private, are now openly discussed among peers and even shared within online communities,” says Mr Lacerda. "This transparency empowers them to negotiate confidently and ensures they understand their market value before entering discussions with potential employers."

Moreover, Gen Z communicates salary expectations early in the recruitment process. Unlike previous generations that often accepted initial offers or avoided negotiations, this group is clear and assertive about their requirements, he adds.

But, Ms Wilson says salary is only one piece of the picture. Constant comparisons with peers can lead to frustration. Focus on your own lane and long-term growth, she advises.

Global state-owned investor ranking by size 1. United States 2. China 3. UAE 4. Japan 5 Norway 6. Canada 7. Singapore 8. Australia 9. Saudi Arabia 10. South Korea

Groom and Two Brides Director: Elie Samaan Starring: Abdullah Boushehri, Laila Abdallah, Lulwa Almulla Rating: 3/5

Tu%20Jhoothi%20Main%20Makkaar%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ELuv%20Ranjan%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ERanbir%20Kapoor%2C%20Shraddha%20Kapoor%2C%20Anubhav%20Singh%20Bassi%20and%20Dimple%20Kapadia%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Like a Fading Shadow Antonio Muñoz Molina Translated from the Spanish by Camilo A. Ramirez Tuskar Rock Press (pp. 310)

Ms Yang's top tips for parents new to the UAE Join parent networks Look beyond school fees Keep an open mind

The biog Favourite films: Casablanca and Lawrence of Arabia Favourite books: Start with Why by Simon Sinek and Good to be Great by Jim Collins Favourite dish: Grilled fish Inspiration: Sheikh Zayed's visionary leadership taught me to embrace new challenges.