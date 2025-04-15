Asset classes that women can invest in at every life stage

The UAE’s financial landscape is changing as more <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2025/03/08/breaking-into-the-boys-club-saudi-women-led-start-ups-call-for-more-funding-and-diverse-investors/" target="_blank">women take on influential roles as investors</a>. Their impact is growing. Women own 18 per cent of businesses in the UAE, with nearly 78 per cent under the age of 40, the Emirates Businesswomen Council’s 2024 report found. This reflects a strong <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2025/02/19/how-retail-investing-offers-path-to-financial-freedom/" target="_blank">shift towards financial independence</a> and the country’s efforts to create more opportunities for women. However, challenges remain. Many women <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2024/12/18/the-risks-novice-traders-need-to-watch-out-for-in-a-volatile-trading-environment/" target="_blank">approach investing with caution</a>, often due to misconceptions about risk, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/weekend/2023/09/08/ai-is-coming-for-financial-planning-what-does-it-mean-for-investors/" target="_blank">lack of access to tailored financial advice</a> or the belief that significant capital is needed to get started. Limited availability of clear, practical resources can also make <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/money/2025/04/02/investment-trends-to-consider-for-financial-success/" target="_blank">navigating investment options </a>more complex. Closing this gap starts with education and better access to financial resources. With the right knowledge and tools for each life stage, women can take control of their financial futures. Young women starting their careers have a key advantage – time. This life stage is characterised by a long investment horizon and relatively high risk tolerance. The goal is to build a diversified portfolio with a strong focus on equities, whether that is through employer-backed savings plans, personal investment accounts or Shariah-compliant options. Investing early helps women benefit from market growth, laying a solid foundation for future financial independence. In the 30s to 60s, life events such as starting a family, undergoing a divorce or coping with the loss of a partner may create a need for greater financial security. Establishing an emergency fund becomes essential, providing a financial safety net during periods of reduced or unpredictable income. Investment strategies at this stage often focus on low-risk, steady income flows, while maintaining a portion of the portfolio for long-term growth. A balanced payout strategy can be particularly effective. Combining income-generating assets such as dividend-paying stocks, sukuk (Islamic bonds) and real estate investments helps create a diversified portfolio that balances risk and return while ensuring financial stability. These choices support portfolio resilience through market cycles. Women tend to live longer than men, with an average life expectancy of 73.8 years compared with 68.4 years for men, according to online publication <i>Our World in Data</i>. With a longer retirement period and the possibility of giving up work early, women should assess their financial position and set clear retirement goals, such as the ideal age, preferred lifestyle and any specific needs for this stage of life. At this stage, the focus shifts to preserving capital and ensuring a steady flow of income to maintain a comfortable standard of living. Moderate or conservative investment strategies become essential, prioritising stability over high returns. Low volatility options such as sukuks, Murabaha and fixed-income securities provide reliable income while safeguarding wealth. (Murabaha is a Shariah-compliant investment where you earn predictable, low-risk returns by investing in assets bought and sold with a fixed profit margin, similar to buying goods on credit without interest.) Creating a legacy for future generations can also be part of the strategy, ensuring wealth is passed down while preserving financial security. Financial confidence starts with informed decisions. A steady, disciplined investment approach helps navigate market shifts and build lasting wealth. Success comes from time in the market, rather than trying to time the market – staying invested remains the strongest factor in achieving long-term growth. <i>Nannette Hechler-Fayd’herbe is</i><i><b> </b></i><i>head of investment strategy, sustainability and research and chief investment officer for Europe, Middle East and Africa at Lombard Odier</i>