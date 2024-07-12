Money & Me: ‘I invest in my businesses because they are within my control’

Business
Money
12 July, 2024
UAE retail investors prioritise ESG in decision-making
Bill Hwang: Founder of collapsed hedge fund Archegos Capital convicted of fraud
Expats retiring in UAE coming to terms with complex medical costs
UAE Property: ‘Can my new landlord use the eviction notice from the previous landlord?’
A Closer LookA visit to Al Arish on the border with Gaza
Does recognising Palestine as a state change anything?
Israeli air strike kills dozens in Khan Younis and UN warning over war crime
Rafah under fire - global outcry and international repercussions
Samsung unveils AI-driven foldables and wearables
Olympics 'just the beginning' for Moroccan trailblazer Slaoui
VideoGazans on lifeline hospital ship tell of loss
UAE ship carrying cargo of aid for Gaza sets sail from Fujairah
On The Money
Make money work for you with news, features and expert analysis