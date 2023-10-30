Celebrity Net Worth: Travis Kelce joins Ryan Reynolds with investment in F1’s Alpine

Travis Kelce

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has invested in the Renault-owned Alpine Formula One team alongside teammate Patrick Mahomes and four-time golf major championship winner Rory McIlroy.

The athletes are part of a consortium led by private equity firm Otro Capital, which invested €200 million ($211 million) in the team in June, together with RedBird Capital Partners and Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

Other Otro investors in Alpine include Fifa World Cup-winning footballer Juan Mata, Liverpool player Trent Alexander-Arnold and former world heavyweight boxing champion and Olympic gold medallist Anthony Joshua, as well as Roger Ehrenberg, founder of Eberg Capital and investor in the Miami Marlins and Real Salt Lake.

“I am thrilled to lead an investor group and join forces with Patrick and the team at Otro Capital on this exciting venture with Alpine F1,” Kelce said.

“Our shared passion for excellence and innovation forms the cornerstone of this partnership. It’s about being able to contribute to a sport that demands precision, teamwork and relentless pursuit of success.

"I am looking forward to this new chapter and can’t wait to see what we achieve together.”

Otro said Kelce and the other investors would raise awareness about the team and bring in new fans, while supporting its work in media, sponsorship, ticketing, hospitality, commercial rights management, licensing and merchandising.

Kelce, 34, has a net worth of $40 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

The American football player earns $12.25 million a year, according to data from sport resource platform Spotrac. His salary is expected to rise to $13 million next year and $17.25 million in 2025.

Kelce recently began dating US pop singer and billionaire Taylor Swift. He has since bought a $6 million, 17,000-square-foot mansion in the Kansas City suburb of Leawood. The decision was a result of newfound public interest in his love life, TMZ reported, stating the footballer wanted more privacy than his $1 million Kansas City home offered.

He also owns a $350,000 condo in Orlando, Florida, according to the New York Post.

Kelce earns a reported $5 million a year from endorsements with brands including Nike, McDonald's and Papa John’s.

Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta has found Heaven on Earth in Mumbai’s Bandra area. The actor recently purchased an apartment in the upmarket suburb for more than 170 million Indian rupees ($2.04 million), Indian media has reported.

The 1,474-square-foot apartment is located in the Pali Hill area that is home to several leading Indian film stars and fashion designers.

The property is on the 11th floor of an under-construction building, Rustomjee Parishram.

She purchased the apartment from Keystone Realtors Limited. The deal values the flat at 1.15 million rupees per square foot.

Zinta paid stamp duty of 8.5 million rupees and has access to an additional 90 square feet of space as part of the deal, The Economic Times reported.

The tower has a club house and pool deck and is equipped with a modern firefighting system.

The actor has not publicly confirmed the purchase.

Zinta, 48, has a net worth of $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

She made her acting debut in 1998, opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala in filmmaker Mani Ratnam’s Dil Se.

For years, she was one of India’s leading actors, starring in blockbuster movies including Dil Chahta Hai (2001), Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003) and Veer-Zaara (2004).

For the past decade, she has acted only intermittently, choosing to focus on her business interests.

Among them are the Punjab Kings (formerly Kings XI Punjab), the Indian Premier League cricket franchise she co-owns.

She expanded the franchise with ownership of the Stellenbosch Kings team, part of South Africa’s Mzansi Super League, and Saint Lucia’s representative team in the Caribbean Premier League, later rebranded as Saint Lucia Kings.

She also founded production company PZNZ Media.

Zinta owns a home in Shimla, in the northern Indian state of Himachal Pradesh, and another in Los Angeles with husband Gene Goodenough, according to GQ India.

Jennifer Lopez

Entertainer Jennifer Lopez has sold her Bel Air, California, estate for $34 million to an unnamed buyer, The Wall Street Journal reported last week.

The singer listed the nine-bedroom French country-inspired estate for $42.5 million in February. The property features a private lake, sandy beach and outdoor amphitheatre. The actor paid $28 million for the home in 2016.

In May, Lopez and her husband, actor Ben Affleck, bought a $34.5 million home in Los Angeles’ Pacific Palisades.

The Mother actor also owns other properties, including a beachfront mansion in Miami, a penthouse in New York City that is currently on sale for $25 million, a $10 million house in the Hamptons, New York, and a $1.4 million home in Encino, California, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Lopez, 54, has a net worth of $400 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

The former American Idol judge has built a business empire that includes designer clothing label JLO and more than half a dozen fragrance products, including Glow by JLo.

In April, Lopez launched Delola, a line of ready-to-drink cocktails. Last month, she partnered with Italian lingerie brand Intimissimi to launch a capsule collection.

As an investor, Lopez has stakes in Acorns, an automated savings FinTech company, competitive gaming team NRG Esports, and Indian yoga chain Sarva, according to Forbes.

Sylvester Stallone

It is about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward, Sylvester Stallone said in the movie Rocky Balboa.

When it comes to real estate, the US actor and filmmaker has had to take the hit of a $1 million loss in his stride.

Stallone recently sold his Hidden Hills, Los Angeles, home to Creedence Clearwater Revival frontman John Fogerty for $17.2 million, according to the Robb Report.

Stallone paid $18.15 million for the five-bedroom home in 2022, but listed it for $22.5 million recently.

He has also bought and sold a number of properties in recent years, including homes in Beverly Hills and La Quinta, both in California, as well as two houses in Florida.

Stallone, 77, has a net worth of $400 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

His wealth is derived principally from his earnings as an actor and producer. He has earned $300 million in base film salaries between the 1970s and 2012.

His movies have earned more than $4.5 billion, making him one of the highest-grossing actors of all time, alongside Tom Cruise, Robert Downey Jr, Harrison Ford and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

In 2022, Stallone starred in US crime drama series Tulsa King. He earns $1 million an episode, according to Variety magazine. The series has been renewed for a second season, but a release date has not yet been announced.

As a producer, he formed Balboa Productions with Braden Aftergood in 2018.

Outside of real estate, the actor was one of several celebrities to invest in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, according to investor platform CB Insights.