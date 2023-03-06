Celebrity Net Worth: Zendaya to earn nearly $1m an episode for 'Euphoria'

Zendaya

US singer and actor Zendaya will bank “close to $1 million” per episode of Euphoria, as the award-winning HBO show heads into its third season, according to digital media company Puck News.

Zendaya stars as a recurring teenage drug addict on the show and is also an executive producer. It is not clear if the total payout includes her earnings from production.

The contract will make her one of the highest-paid actors in television and the youngest to land such a deal.

The paycheque puts her in league with the six stars of Friends, who took home $1 million each per episode in the final two seasons of the show.

Others reportedly earning similar sums include Jason Sudeikis for the Apple TV+ series Ted Lasso, Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren on Paramount's Yellowstone spin-off 1923, Kevin Costner at $1.2 million per episode for Yellowstone, and John Krasinski at $2 million per episode as an actor and executive producer on Amazon’s Jack Ryan.

With the new season of Euphoria likely to have eight episodes, as in previous years, Zendaya, 26, could be walking away with close to $8 million.

Born Zendaya Coleman, the actress has a net worth of $20 million, according to wealth tracking website Celebrity Net Worth.

She has made her fortune as an entertainer. In 2022, Time magazine named her as one of the 100 most influential people in the world.

Zendaya began her career as a model for brands such as Macy’s and Old Navy before getting her big break on the Disney Channel series Shake It Up in 2010.

By 2021, it was reported she had taken $10 million in bonuses alone for her work in the box-office hit, Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The previous year, she was the youngest recipient of a Primetime Emmy, a feat she topped in 2022 by becoming the youngest two-time winner.

She has also had success in music, with her biggest commercial success as a musician coming from a collaboration with Zac Efron titled Rewrite the Stars, a soundtrack on the 2017 film, The Greatest Showman. The single was ranked inside the top 20 of several record charts.

Outside of entertainment, Zendaya has worked with numerous brands, including Lancome, Tommy Hilfiger, CoverGirl, Bulgari, Valentino and the Coca-Cola Company’s smartwater brand.

In 2016, she launched a direct-to-consumer fashion brand, Daya by Zendaya. Within two years, however, she ended her association with the company behind the clothing line due to delivery and customer service concerns.

Other fashion ventures include projects with Hilfiger and affordable garment retailer Boohoo.

In terms of investments, Zendaya owns two homes in Los Angeles, California, according to Celebrity Net Worth. In 2017, she bought a five-bedroom home for $1.4 million, following up in 2020 with a $4 million purchase of a compound with six bedrooms in nearby Encino.

Last year, she purchased two more properties. One is a $1.9 million residence for her father, also in Los Angeles, according to real estate publication Dirt.

With romantic partner and Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland, she now has a $5.7 million five-bedroom home in Richmond, London, according to The Mirror newspaper. However, Holland reportedly owns the property outright.

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has a net worth of $30 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. AFP

Sanjay Dutt

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has joined a seed funding round into Indian trainers marketplace DawnTown.

The $5 million round also attracted an investment from businessman Sujit Jain, managing director of Netsurf Communications and Mylab Founders.

The start-up will use the money to open retail shops across India and expand its online footprint, the founders said.

“I have been a sneakerhead all my life,” Dutt said. “I am so thrilled and excited to attach my name to a whole range that represents my love for sneakers. We plan to go wild with it and create ground-breaking products together.”

Dutt, 63, has a net worth of $30 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

The star, the son of actors Nargis and Sunil Dutt, made his film debut with Rocky in 1981. He has since acted in more than 100 films, including critically acclaimed roles in Naam, Khalnaayak, Vaastav: The Reality, Mission Kashmir, Parineeta and the Munna Bhai series.

Dutt is also a producer. He launched Sanjay Dutt Productions in 1996 and Three Dimension Motion Pictures in 2022.

Outside entertainment, Dutt and entrepreneur Raj Kundra launched the Super Fight League, a professionally organised mixed martial arts federation. However, he appears not to be involved in the venture any more.

Much of Dutt's income now stems from brand endorsements, charging upwards of 50 million Indian rupees ($607,000).

He also owns a number of properties in Mumbai, including one on Pali Hill, Bandra.

In 2021, The National reported that Dutt had received a UAE Golden Visa.

Dutt spent several years in prison for possessing illegal arms during the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case. The period was part of the 2018 Hindi biopic on his life, Sanju.

Newly married actors Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are in escrow for a $34.5 million home in the Pacific Palisades in Los Angeles. Reuters

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Newly married actors Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are in escrow for a $34.5 million home in the Pacific Palisades in Los Angeles after nearly two years of house-hunting, according to TMZ.

The seven-bedroom home, located in the Rustic Canyon area, was built in 2022 and has a screening room, pool, gym and spa. It also features a six-car garage.

Despite the commitment to one home, the couple are still visiting other properties, the UK’s Daily Mail newspaper reported.

Lopez, 53, has a personal fortune of $400 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Considered one of the biggest stars on the planet, she has made her fortune from million-selling music albums, box-office hit movies and television work.

Since 2001, she has owned a fashion label, J.Lo by Jennifer Lopez. She has many fragrances to her name, including Glow by J. Lo. Her annual salary is estimated at $40 million.

Celebrity Net Worth estimates Affleck’s net worth at $150 million. The actor, screenwriter, producer and director earns up to $15 million a movie, according to Cosmopolitan magazine.

Affleck, 50, has a few public equity investments to his name, among them Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Miles Teller has a net worth estimated at $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Photo: Paramount Pictures

Miles Teller

Top Gun: Maverick actor Miles Teller has become a co-owner of the Finnish Long Drink, according to the US-based Food and Beverage Magazine.

Since 2018, the Long Drink Company has become one of the fastest-growing in its class, having grown 470 per cent annually, co-founder Ere Partanen said in a blog last year.

The actor first took an equity stake in the company in 2019, according to Forbes.

Teller first tasted the Finnish-inspired canned beverage at a sampling in New York’s East Village. He said he wanted to lead an investment that would further the brand’s growth beyond its present 34,000 locations.

“I became an investor in the Finnish Long Drink because I think it’s the best in the market and has an authentic backstory. It’s high quality stuff and I think consumers deserve a product that’s this good and refreshing,” he said.

Teller has a net worth estimated at $10 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

The Finnish Long Drink is believed to be his first equity investment. The actor, 36, owns a $3 million on a home in Studio City, California.